Tesco Finest Exotic Mushroom Selection 220G

Tesco Finest Exotic Mushroom Selection 220G
£ 2.65
£12.05/kg

100g as sold

Energy
35kJ
8kcal
<1%of the reference intake
Fat
0.2g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.1g

low

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.3g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
<0.01g

low

<1%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • Finest Exotic Mixed Mushrooms 220g
  • Finest Exotic Mixed Mushrooms 220g
  • A versatile mix of rich flavours and textures. Delicious sautéed in butter and lightly seasoned with salt and black pepper or simply add to a stir fry.
  • Pack size: 220G

Information

Ingredients

Oyster Mushroom, Shimeji Mushroom, Eryngii Mushroom, Chanterelle Mushroom, Wild Mushroom

Storage

Rinse or wipe before use.  Keep refrigerated.  Do not freeze

Produce of

Produce of Korea Republic (South), Czech Republic, Belarus, Bosnia-Herzegovina, France, Lithuania, Sweden, Portugal, Switzerland

Preparation and Usage

  • Rinse or wipe and cook before use

Number of uses

2 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

220g

Bad before best by

2 stars

Bought these twice - both times they were slimy and smelly before the use-by date. Not good enough Tesco!!

All my favourites!

5 stars

All my favourites in one pack! Thanks Tesco!!

Great flavours as an accomplice

5 stars

This was a pleasant surprise to find available at Tesco. The mix of mushrooms was good and I cooked them in a little oil and butter before serving them with pasta. The pack was certainly good value for money plus it saved searching shelves for a variety of fungi

A great mix for mushroom lovers

5 stars

I’ve never met a mushroom I didn’t like! Loads of variety in this box and perfect for stir fries. I do sometimes get a bit of waste though as it can be difficult to get through on your own.

Not for me

2 stars

Packet was well within date but some of the mushrooms had gone slimy . I had to chuck the lot out as they were sticking to each other . Didn’t smell very pleasant either.

Favourite mushrooms

5 stars

These are lovely, you get a good selection and they're all in good condition. The pink oysters do go a little soft if you don't use them within a day or two but other than that, perfect. Really hope they keep stocking it.

