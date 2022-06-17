Tesco Finest Exotic Mushroom Selection 220G

Bad before best by
Bought these twice - both times they were slimy and smelly before the use-by date. Not good enough Tesco!!
All my favourites!
All my favourites in one pack! Thanks Tesco!!
Great flavours as an accomplice
This was a pleasant surprise to find available at Tesco. The mix of mushrooms was good and I cooked them in a little oil and butter before serving them with pasta. The pack was certainly good value for money plus it saved searching shelves for a variety of fungi
A great mix for mushroom lovers
I’ve never met a mushroom I didn’t like! Loads of variety in this box and perfect for stir fries. I do sometimes get a bit of waste though as it can be difficult to get through on your own.
Not for me
Packet was well within date but some of the mushrooms had gone slimy . I had to chuck the lot out as they were sticking to each other . Didn’t smell very pleasant either.
Favourite mushrooms
These are lovely, you get a good selection and they're all in good condition. The pink oysters do go a little soft if you don't use them within a day or two but other than that, perfect. Really hope they keep stocking it.