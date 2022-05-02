We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Summer Pride Banana Blossom In Water 400G

Summer Pride Banana Blossom In Water 400G
£ 1.60
£7.28/kg DR.WT

A 110g serving contains:

Energy
96kJ
23kcal
1%of the reference intake
Fat
0.3g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.3g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.06g

low

<1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 87kJ

Product Description

  • Banana Blossom in Water.
  • Clean Can - Recycle
  • 1 of 5 a day
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 220G

Information

Ingredients

Banana Blossom (63%), Water, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days. Best before end: see end of can.

Produce of

Packed in Thailand

Preparation and Usage

  • Banana blossom can be used in a number of ways as a substitute for meat and fish, but why not try this tasty recipe for Battered Banana Blossom.
  • Drain a can of Summer Pride Banana Blossom and pat the fillets dry. Season with salt, pepper and a squeeze of lemon juice and leave for 15 minutes. Whisk 130g of plain flour and 180ml water together to form a batter. Coat the banana blossom in the batter, then in breadcrumbs and place on a lined baking tray. Spray the coated fillets lightly with oil. Cook in a preheated 200ºC oven for 20 - 25 minutes until golden. Serve with chips and peas for a tasty vegan feast!
  • For a richer, crispier batter try replacing the water with beer.

Number of uses

Can contains 2 servings

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • LDH (La Doria) Ltd,
  • LDH House,
  • Parsons Green,
  • St Ives,
  • Cambridgeshire,

Return to

  • LDH (La Doria) Ltd,
  • LDH House,
  • Parsons Green,
  • St Ives,
  • Cambridgeshire,
  • PE27 4AA.
  • www.ldhltd.com

Drained weight

220g

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(drained) 100g contains(drained) A 110g serving contains% RIRI* for an average adult
Energy87kJ96kJ8400kJ
-21kcal23kcal1%2000kcal
Fat0.3g0.3g<1%70g
of which saturates0.1g0.1g<1%20g
Carbohydrate3.0g3.3g
of which sugars0.3g0.3g<1%90g
Fibre1.2g1.3g
Protein0.9g1.0g
Salt0.05g0.06g<1%6g
Can contains 2 servings----
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)----
2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

The most disgusting thing I have ever tasted

1 stars

The most disgusting thing I have ever tasted

Made the suggested recipe. Really lovely.

5 stars

Wanted to try something new. Tried the suggested recipe and loved it.

