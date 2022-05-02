Summer Pride Banana Blossom In Water 400G

The most disgusting thing I have ever tasted
Made the suggested recipe. Really lovely.
Wanted to try something new. Tried the suggested recipe and loved it.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 87kJ
Banana Blossom (63%), Water, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days. Best before end: see end of can.
Packed in Thailand
Can contains 2 servings
220g
400g ℮
|Typical Values
|(drained) 100g contains
|(drained) A 110g serving contains
|% RI
|RI* for an average adult
|Energy
|87kJ
|96kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|21kcal
|23kcal
|1%
|2000kcal
|Fat
|0.3g
|0.3g
|<1%
|70g
|of which saturates
|0.1g
|0.1g
|<1%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|3.0g
|3.3g
|of which sugars
|0.3g
|0.3g
|<1%
|90g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|1.3g
|Protein
|0.9g
|1.0g
|Salt
|0.05g
|0.06g
|<1%
|6g
Wanted to try something new. Tried the suggested recipe and loved it.