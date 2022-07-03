Tgi Fridays Buffalo Chicken Wings 500G

Disappointing broken bones and an odd taste.
Whoever thinks these are a good recreation of Fridays buffalo wings hasn't had them recently. I have been eating then since Fridays first opened in Birmingham a very long time age. These are sloppy taste of nothing in particular certainly not chicken. The sauce was authentic but it slid off the wings which in this case were broken . I was taking bits of sharp bone out of my mouth. I wont be buying these again..
great flavour
Great product, lots of flavour, easy to cook
They were too hot and spicy and would not buy them again.
Great
Loved the chicken wings. Used them for a barbecue. salad and sour cream
Disappointed
These wings have a lovely flavour but not worth the money, very disappointing at the amount in the bag. Better buying a pack of raw wings, add your own sauce half the price and three times more wings.
Not nice at all! I love TGI’s wings, we also make our own at home with Frank’s buffalo sauce, but these were plain awful. Soggy, weird unnecessary spicy jelly surrounding just 6 wings in a vacuum pack, you cook them (for way longer than they say, if you want crispy skin), then pour the sauce on. No less work than making your own and not nearly as nice. Very disappointing.
It ain't TGI Friday!!
Absolutely ghastly!! TGI Friday, or ANY proper 'Buffalo' wing, are deep fried to make them crispy, then tossed in Jo's wing sauce with added butter and a dash of vinegar. Tesco TGI Friday wings, cooked in the oven, are a sad comparison to the real thing. How dare u sell this sub par product!! Buy fresh chicken wings and deep fry yourself.
So few & so small is, in this case, a blessing.,
Certainly over priced (box way too big for what's inside), It's easier, cheaper and means less messing about to make yourself; using bigger wings and a bottle of Frank's hot sauce. Little wings here that just fell apart, like they'd already been boiled to death in a bag. The fact there are so few and they are so small is, in this case, a blessing.,
Don't buy
Small, mushy and not much meat. The Tesco brand hot and spicy wings are by far the best. These were rubbish.