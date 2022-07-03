We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tgi Fridays Buffalo Chicken Wings 500G

Tgi Fridays Buffalo Chicken Wings 500G
£ 4.00
£8.00/kg

Product Description

  • Marinated chicken wings with a sachet of Buffalo-style cayenne pepper sauce.
  • The TGI Fridays trademarks and logo are the property of TGI Fridays Franchisor, LLC used under license by Hilton Foods Ltd.
  • Oven in 35 Minutes
  • Pack size: 500G

Information

Ingredients

Chicken Wings (87%), Buffalo-Style Cayenne Pepper Sauce (10%) (Water, Fermented Cayenne Pepper, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Paprika, Rapeseed Oil, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Flavouring, Garlic Powder), Dried Chilli, Sugar, Salt, Paprika, Smoke Flavouring, Dried Garlic Granules, Garlic Powder, Cumin, Black Onion Seed, Onion Powder, Caraway, Fenugreek, Dextrose, Ground Ginger, Coriander Seed, Corn Starch, Dried Red Pepper, Rice Flour, Dried Tomato, Rapeseed Oil, Basil, Dried Onion, Dried Green Pepper, Black Pepper, Oregano, Colour (Paprika Extract), Garlic Extract

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 24 hours. Suitable for home freezing. Freeze on day of purchase and use within 1 month. Defrost thoroughly in a refrigerator, once defrosted use on same day. Once thawed do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Cooking appliances vary. These instructions are given as a guide. Please ensure that the product is piping hot throughout before serving. Do not re-heat. Remove all packaging and set sachet of sauce to one side for later use.
Pre-heat oven to 200°C/400°F/Fan 180°C/Gas Mark 6. Remove meat from pouch and place onto a baking tray. Cook in the centre of the oven for 15 minutes. Remove from oven and gently separate before returning to the oven for a further 20 minutes. Remove from the oven and toss the wings in the Buffalo sauce to coat well.

Produce of

Made using British and EU chicken

Number of uses

Contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • WARNINGS
  • Product contains bones.

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Pouch. Don't Recycle Sachet. Don't Recycle

Name and address

  • Hilton Foods Ltd,
  • The Interchange,
  • 2-12 Latham Road,
  • Huntingdon,
  • PE29 6YE.

Return to

  • Hilton Foods Ltd,
  • The Interchange,
  • 2-12 Latham Road,
  • Huntingdon,
  • PE29 6YE.

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesas consumed: Per 100gas consumed: Per 1/2 pack (160g)% Reference Intake Per Serving% Reference Intake Average Adult
Energy829kJ1323kJ16%8400kJ
-198kcal317kcal2000kcal
Fat11.9g18.9g27%70g
of which saturates3.0g4.8g24%20g
Carbohydrates1.3g2.1g1%260g
of which sugars0.8g1.2g1%90g
Fibre0.6g1.0g
Protein24.4g34.3g69%50g
Salt1.1g1.7g29%6g
Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----
Contains 2 servings----

Safety information

WARNINGS Product contains bones.

9 Reviews

Average of 2.2 stars

Disappointing broken bones and an odd taste.

2 stars

Whoever thinks these are a good recreation of Fridays buffalo wings hasn't had them recently. I have been eating then since Fridays first opened in Birmingham a very long time age. These are sloppy taste of nothing in particular certainly not chicken. The sauce was authentic but it slid off the wings which in this case were broken . I was taking bits of sharp bone out of my mouth. I wont be buying these again..

great flavour

5 stars

Great product, lots of flavour, easy to cook

They were too hot and spicy and would not buy them

2 stars

They were too hot and spicy and would not buy them again.

Great

5 stars

Loved the chicken wings. Used them for a barbecue. salad and sour cream

Disappointed

2 stars

These wings have a lovely flavour but not worth the money, very disappointing at the amount in the bag. Better buying a pack of raw wings, add your own sauce half the price and three times more wings.

Not nice at all! I love TGI’s wings, we also make

1 stars

Not nice at all! I love TGI’s wings, we also make our own at home with Frank’s buffalo sauce, but these were plain awful. Soggy, weird unnecessary spicy jelly surrounding just 6 wings in a vacuum pack, you cook them (for way longer than they say, if you want crispy skin), then pour the sauce on. No less work than making your own and not nearly as nice. Very disappointing.

It ain't TGI Friday!!

1 stars

Absolutely ghastly!! TGI Friday, or ANY proper 'Buffalo' wing, are deep fried to make them crispy, then tossed in Jo's wing sauce with added butter and a dash of vinegar. Tesco TGI Friday wings, cooked in the oven, are a sad comparison to the real thing. How dare u sell this sub par product!! Buy fresh chicken wings and deep fry yourself.

So few & so small is, in this case, a blessing.,

1 stars

Certainly over priced (box way too big for what's inside), It's easier, cheaper and means less messing about to make yourself; using bigger wings and a bottle of Frank's hot sauce. Little wings here that just fell apart, like they'd already been boiled to death in a bag. The fact there are so few and they are so small is, in this case, a blessing.,

Don't buy

1 stars

Small, mushy and not much meat. The Tesco brand hot and spicy wings are by far the best. These were rubbish.

