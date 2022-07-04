Tesco Fire Pit Bumper Meat Pack 1.8Kg

Pay for what you get! Nothing special but for pur
Pay for what you get! Nothing special but for purpose. Tasted fine would buy again.
I recommend!!!
You get so much in this bag. 8 sausage, 8 burgers, 8 chicken drumsticks. You can have it for a BBQ or just keep them in the freezer and use what you want when you want. I wasn’t expecting great quality food but I was happily surprised with the meat. I have a new bag in the freezer because the current bag only has two chickens left. It’s great to just keep instead of buying individually
Great value for money
Good value for money and very tasty. It’s a small pack, ideal for a small family or couple. The chicken wings would be better if in two separate packs as they took a long time to thaw. Plus if you didn’t want to have all the chicken, it could saved in freezer for another barbecue.
It would be ok fir a large BBQ.
The chicken was of good quality and tasty. The burgers were ok if used with a spicy sauce. The sausages were tasteless and I wouldn't want them again
you might as well pour water on the bbq weight is more ice than meat what a con.
50% shrinkage when cooked
Full of injected water