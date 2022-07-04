We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Fire Pit Bumper Meat Pack 1.8Kg

3(6)Write a review
Tesco Fire Pit Bumper Meat Pack 1.8Kg
£ 5.00
£2.78/kg

Product Description

  • Bumper pack with beef burgers with onion, salt and black pepper, skin on chicken drumsticks and pork sausages with added water seasoned with pepper, chilli, pimento, coriander and sage.
  • Burgers, sausages and plain drumsticks
  • Pack size: 1800G

Information

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Beef Burgers 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 10-12 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 10-12 minutes. Turn occasionally. Chicken Drumsticks 200°c/ Fan 180°c/ Gas 6 - 40-45 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 40-45 minutes.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Grill
Instructions: Beef Burgers For best results grill from frozen. Place under a pre-heated grill for 10-12 minutes. Turn occasionally. Sausages Pre-heat grill to a medium heat - 18- 20 mins Place on a the wire rack of a grill pan. Grill for for 18- 20 minutes. Turn Frequently, reduce heat if necessary.

Cooking Precautions

  • Poultry is cooked if the juices run clear when the deepest part of the flesh is pierced with a thin skewer. If they are pink, continue cooking for a few minutes and retest.

Number of uses

Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product will contain bones..

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle Bag. Recycle Bag. Recycle Wrap. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1.8kg e

Safety information

Caution: This product will contain bones..

One burger

Energy
471kJ
113kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
8.2g

high

12%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.5g

high

18%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.2g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.37g

medium

6%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1071kJ / 257kcal

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Beef (82%), Onion, Water, Rice Flour, Salt, Yeast Extract, Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

  • Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Number of uses

Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne burger (44g**)
Energy1071kJ / 257kcal471kJ / 113kcal
Fat18.6g8.2g
Saturates8.0g3.5g
Carbohydrate3.4g1.5g
Sugars0.4g0.2g
Fibre0g0g
Protein19.1g8.4g
Salt0.85g0.37g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

One chicken drumstick

Energy
474kJ
113kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
5.3g

medium

8%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.4g

medium

7%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.21g

medium

4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 790kJ / 189kcal

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Drumstick (100%).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

  • Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Number of uses

Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne chicken drumstick (60g**)
Energy790kJ / 189kcal474kJ / 113kcal
Fat8.9g5.3g
Saturates2.3g1.4g
Carbohydrate0.2g0.1g
Sugars0.2g0.1g
Fibre0g0g
Protein26.9g16.1g
Salt0.35g0.21g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

One sausage

Energy
380kJ
91kcal
380kJ
91kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
5.8g
5.8g

medium

8%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.2g
2.2g

high

11%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.7g
0.7g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.61g
0.61g

high

10%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1028kJ / 247kcal

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (43%), Water, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Pork Rind, Dextrose, Salt, Raising Agent (Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate), Stabiliser (Trisodium Diphosphate), Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite, Ascorbic Acid), Antioxidant (Trisodium Citrate), Pepper, Chilli, Pimento, Coriander, Flavouring, Sage.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

  • Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Number of uses

Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne sausage (37g**)
Energy1028kJ / 247kcal380kJ / 91kcal
Fat15.6g5.8g
Saturates6.0g2.2g
Carbohydrate7.7g2.8g
Sugars1.8g0.7g
Fibre1.7g0.6g
Protein18.0g6.7g
Salt1.65g0.61g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

6 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Pay for what you get! Nothing special but for pur

4 stars

Pay for what you get! Nothing special but for purpose. Tasted fine would buy again.

I recommend!!!

5 stars

You get so much in this bag. 8 sausage, 8 burgers, 8 chicken drumsticks. You can have it for a BBQ or just keep them in the freezer and use what you want when you want. I wasn’t expecting great quality food but I was happily surprised with the meat. I have a new bag in the freezer because the current bag only has two chickens left. It’s great to just keep instead of buying individually

Great value for money

4 stars

Good value for money and very tasty. It’s a small pack, ideal for a small family or couple. The chicken wings would be better if in two separate packs as they took a long time to thaw. Plus if you didn’t want to have all the chicken, it could saved in freezer for another barbecue.

It would be ok fir a large BBQ.

3 stars

The chicken was of good quality and tasty. The burgers were ok if used with a spicy sauce. The sausages were tasteless and I wouldn't want them again

you might as well pour water on the bbq weight is

1 stars

you might as well pour water on the bbq weight is more ice than meat what a con.

50% shrinkage when cooked

1 stars

Full of injected water

