Hearty Food Co. Chicken Flavour Instant Noodles 100G

Absolutely tasting like dishwater it's that tasteless. The seasoning bag is huge but then what's inside the seasoning bag as it's surely not seasoning...
Extremely bland. Had to add salt to make them taste of anything. Very disappointing.
Bought 6 packs and opened one. Totally bland and tasteless. Just binned the rest.
they took them away, and what was brought back was a cheapened bland low flavour version without any chicken/chickenfat, avoid and get the koka ones tesco sell
Completely tasteless in comparison to the branded version. i wont buy them again.
I was so excited to see these back... or so I thought. But they are AWFUL now. Changed for the worse. Used to be low salt and low calorie. (220 cals for whole pack) but now it's double that and tastes like NOTHING. To even make these edible (barely) I had to add so much extra flavourings and salt. These used to be my comfort food, my go to lunch, my autistic safe food. To see these change so much, and so sneakily by still showing cals as 220 but thats now for half a pack is so upsetting. I think this was done purposely. Its sneaky and overall I am so disappointed. Bring back the originals!!
Very good product and reasonably priced
Great to see these back after month's away - along with the curry flavour ones. Sensibly priced ,too.
used to be better but they’ve changed them as they have with too many items and ruined them. less flavourful. still better than the tescos own though.
The old version of these noodles were fantastic, my absolute favourite noodles out of all I’ve tried before and since. They were my absolute comfort food. I was sad when Tesco got rid of them, so was happy to see them back. Sadly they’re totally changed. They taste awful now, the noodles are much thicker and slimier. On top of that they’ve doubled in calories, which ruins them for me as a lunchtime thing. Please bring back the old ones Tesco!