Aldi Price Match

Hearty Food Co. Chicken Flavour Instant Noodles 100G

1.7(9)Write a review
Hearty Food Co. Chicken Flavour Instant Noodles 100G

£0.32
£3.20/kg

1/2 of a pack

Energy
923kJ
220kcal
11%of the reference intake
Fat
10.1g

medium

14%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.9g

medium

25%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.1g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.28g

low

5%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • Chicken flavour instant noodles.
  • Twisty noodles with tasty chicken flavour sauce.
  • At HEARTY FOOD Co. we're all about tasty meals that'll bring smiles to your table. We take time and care creating recipes in our kitchens to help you dish up good food in yours perfect for keeping those hungry mouths happy. Tuck in
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Noodles [Wheat Flour, Palm Oil], Seasoning [Maltodextrin, Sugar, Potassium Chloride, Salt, Wheat Flour, Carrot, Onion, Flavourings, Yeast Extract, Garlic, Ginger, White Pepper, Turmeric, Parsley, Cumin, Turmeric Extract].

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Place 300ml of boiling water in a saucepan. Break the noodle block into 3 or 4 pieces and place into the boiling water, boil for 3 minutes, then add sachet contents, stir and boil for about 1 minute until water is absorbed. Serve immediately and enjoy.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle at large supermarket Sachet. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100g e

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

9 Reviews

Average of 1.7 stars

Avoid

1 stars

Absolutely tasting like dishwater it's that tasteless. The seasoning bag is huge but then what's inside the seasoning bag as it's surely not seasoning...

Bland.

1 stars

Extremely bland. Had to add salt to make them taste of anything. Very disappointing.

Tastless

1 stars

Bought 6 packs and opened one. Totally bland and tasteless. Just binned the rest.

ruined a quality tasting product

1 stars

they took them away, and what was brought back was a cheapened bland low flavour version without any chicken/chickenfat, avoid and get the koka ones tesco sell

tasteless

1 stars

Completely tasteless in comparison to the branded version. i wont buy them again.

NOT THE SAME AS OLD ONES!!

1 stars

I was so excited to see these back... or so I thought. But they are AWFUL now. Changed for the worse. Used to be low salt and low calorie. (220 cals for whole pack) but now it's double that and tastes like NOTHING. To even make these edible (barely) I had to add so much extra flavourings and salt. These used to be my comfort food, my go to lunch, my autistic safe food. To see these change so much, and so sneakily by still showing cals as 220 but thats now for half a pack is so upsetting. I think this was done purposely. Its sneaky and overall I am so disappointed. Bring back the originals!!

Very good product and reasonably priced

5 stars

Great to see these back after month's away - along with the curry flavour ones. Sensibly priced ,too.

meh..

3 stars

used to be better but they’ve changed them as they have with too many items and ruined them. less flavourful. still better than the tescos own though.

Changed for the worse!

1 stars

The old version of these noodles were fantastic, my absolute favourite noodles out of all I’ve tried before and since. They were my absolute comfort food. I was sad when Tesco got rid of them, so was happy to see them back. Sadly they’re totally changed. They taste awful now, the noodles are much thicker and slimier. On top of that they’ve doubled in calories, which ruins them for me as a lunchtime thing. Please bring back the old ones Tesco!

