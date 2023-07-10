Garnier Ambre Solaire Invisible Protect Spray Spf 50 200Ml

High Protection: Our quick dry formula delivers immediate high protection against UVA & UVB rays, preventing short and long-term skin damage. Protection on Skin: Our transparent formula is suitable for all skin tones and leaves no white marks. Refreshing: Our formula is enriched with Vitamin E and Aloe Vera, leaving skin feeling refreshed and hydrated. Ambre Solaire Invisible Protect Refresh Spray SPF50 combines high protection against sun induced skin damage and sunburn with a transparent finish on skin. Thanks to its transparent and quick dry formula you can stay protected without the worry of white marks, grey finish or stains on clothes! Enriched with Aloe Vera and Vitamin E, the lightweight formula leaves skin feeling fresh and non-sticky. Invisible Protect Refresh SPFh50 suncream is very water resistant, making it perfect for taking to the beach or swimming pool. The spray format allows you to protect all parts of your body quickly and easy. Our formula conforms 100% to European recommendations for protection against the harmful effects of UVA and UVB rays. This suncream offers advanced protection against immediate sun induced skin damage, caused by UVB rays, as well as protection from long-term damage and premature skin ageing caused by UVA rays. Garnier suncare research is recognised by the British Skin Foundation.

Very Water Resistant: making it perfect for taking to the beach or swimming pool Leaping Bunny Approved: approved as cruelty free under the Leaping Bunny Programme

8858773 0, Alcohol Denat., C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Homosalate, Isopropyl Palmitate, Diisopropyl Adipate, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Dicaprylyl Carbonate, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Ethylenediamine/Stearyl Dimer Dilinoleate Copolymer, Ethylhexyl Triazone, Bis-Ethylhexyloxyphenol Methoxyphenyl Triazine, Polyamide-8, Drometrizole Trisiloxane, Tocopherol, Sodium Benzoate, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-t-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Parfum / Fragrance, Citric Acid, Potassium Sorbate, (F.I.L Z289852/1)

