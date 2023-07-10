We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersGreat Value EventDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
image 1 of Garnier Ambre Solaire Invisible Protect Spray Spf 50 200Ml
image 1 of Garnier Ambre Solaire Invisible Protect Spray Spf 50 200Mlimage 2 of Garnier Ambre Solaire Invisible Protect Spray Spf 50 200Mlimage 3 of Garnier Ambre Solaire Invisible Protect Spray Spf 50 200Mlimage 4 of Garnier Ambre Solaire Invisible Protect Spray Spf 50 200Ml

Garnier Ambre Solaire Invisible Protect Spray Spf 50 200Ml

4.8(132)
Write a review

£6.50

£3.25/100ml

Garnier Ambre Solaire Invisible Protect Spray Spf 50 200Ml
High Protection: Our quick dry formula delivers immediate high protection against UVA & UVB rays, preventing short and long-term skin damage.Protection on Skin: Our transparent formula is suitable for all skin tones and leaves no white marks.Refreshing: Our formula is enriched with Vitamin E and Aloe Vera, leaving skin feeling refreshed and hydrated.Ambre Solaire Invisible Protect Refresh Spray SPF50 combines high protection against sun induced skin damage and sunburn with a transparent finish on skin. Thanks to its transparent and quick dry formula you can stay protected without the worry of white marks, grey finish or stains on clothes! Enriched with Aloe Vera and Vitamin E, the lightweight formula leaves skin feeling fresh and non-sticky. Invisible Protect Refresh SPFh50 suncream is very water resistant, making it perfect for taking to the beach or swimming pool. The spray format allows you to protect all parts of your body quickly and easy. Our formula conforms 100% to European recommendations for protection against the harmful effects of UVA and UVB rays. This suncream offers advanced protection against immediate sun induced skin damage, caused by UVB rays, as well as protection from long-term damage and premature skin ageing caused by UVA rays.Garnier suncare research is recognised by the British Skin Foundation.
Goes well withAmbre Solaire After Sun Cooling Face Sheet Mask 32gAmbre Solaire After Sun Lotion 200mlAmbre Solaire Dry Mist Sun Cream Spray SPF50 200ml
Very Water Resistant: making it perfect for taking to the beach or swimming poolLeaping Bunny Approved: approved as cruelty free under the Leaping Bunny Programme
Pack size: 200ML

Ingredients

8858773 0, Alcohol Denat., C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Homosalate, Isopropyl Palmitate, Diisopropyl Adipate, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Dicaprylyl Carbonate, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Ethylenediamine/Stearyl Dimer Dilinoleate Copolymer, Ethylhexyl Triazone, Bis-Ethylhexyloxyphenol Methoxyphenyl Triazine, Polyamide-8, Drometrizole Trisiloxane, Tocopherol, Sodium Benzoate, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-t-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Parfum / Fragrance, Citric Acid, Potassium Sorbate, (F.I.L Z289852/1)

Net Contents

200ml

Preparation and Usage

- Apply generously before sun exposure.- Applying insufficient product will lower the level of protection.- Re-apply frequently and generously to maintain protection, especially after swimming, perspiring or towelling.

View all Sun Cream & After Sun

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here