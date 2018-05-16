We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Twix White Chocolate Egg 316G

Twix White Chocolate Egg 316G

This product is available for delivery or collection until 07/04/2023

£5.00
£1.58/100g

This product is available for delivery or collection until 07/04/2023

Product Description

  • Hollow Egg - Hollow white chocolate egg. Twix® White - White chocolate (35%) covered caramel (32%) and biscuit (26%).
  • A hollow white chocolate egg with 3 full size bars of Twix® White
  • Hollow Egg
  • Portions per pack: ~7, Portion size: 25g
  • Twix® White
  • Portions per pack: 6, Portion size: 23g
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 316G

Information

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Almonds, Barley, Hazelnuts, Oats
  • Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Name and address

  • GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IE: Mars Foods Ireland Ltd,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • 0800 952 0077
  • IE: Mars Foods Ireland Ltd,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315
  • Any questions or comments are welcome at www.mars.co.uk/contact

Net Contents

316g ℮

  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • A Hollow White Chocolate Egg
  • 3 Twix® White Bars 46g ℮

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Vanilla Extract

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Almonds, Barley, Hazelnuts, Oats
  • Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

  • Store in a cool, dry place.

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100g/ 25g / (%*)
Energy 2215kJ554kJ (7%)
-529kcal132kcal (7%)
Fat 27g6.9g (10%)
of which saturates 16g4.2g (21%)
Carbohydrate 63g16g (6%)
of which sugars 62g16g (17%)
Protein 6.6g1.7g (3%)
Salt 0.19g0.05g (1%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--
Portions per pack: ~7, Portion size: 25g--

  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • A Hollow White Chocolate Egg
  • 3 Twix® White Bars 46g ℮

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Wheat Flour, Palm Fat, Cocoa Butter, Full Cream Milk Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Fat Reduced Cocoa, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Raising Agent (E500), Natural Vanilla Extract

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Almonds, Barley, Hazelnuts, Oats
  • Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

  • Store in a cool, dry place.

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100g/ 23g / (%*)
Energy 2103kJ484kJ (6%)
-502kcal115kcal (6%)
Fat 25g5.8g (8%)
of which saturates 15g3.4g (17%)
Carbohydrate 64g15g (6%)
of which sugars 48g11g (12%)
Protein 4.8g1.1g (2%)
Salt 0.41g0.09g (2%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--
Portions per pack: 6, Portion size: 23g--
