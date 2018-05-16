Twix White Chocolate Egg 316G

Product Description
- Hollow Egg - Hollow white chocolate egg. Twix® White - White chocolate (35%) covered caramel (32%) and biscuit (26%).
- A hollow white chocolate egg with 3 full size bars of Twix® White
- Hollow Egg
- Portions per pack: ~7, Portion size: 25g
- Twix® White
- Portions per pack: 6, Portion size: 23g
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 316G
Information
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Almonds, Barley, Hazelnuts, Oats
- Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Name and address
- GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
- IE: Mars Foods Ireland Ltd,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
Return to
- GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
- 0800 952 0077
- IE: Mars Foods Ireland Ltd,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- 1890 812 315
- Any questions or comments are welcome at www.mars.co.uk/contact
Net Contents
316g ℮
- Suitable for vegetarians
- A Hollow White Chocolate Egg
- 3 Twix® White Bars 46g ℮
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Vanilla Extract
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Almonds, Barley, Hazelnuts, Oats
- Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat
Storage
- Store in a cool, dry place.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|/ 100g
|/ 25g / (%*)
|Energy
|2215kJ
|554kJ (7%)
|-
|529kcal
|132kcal (7%)
|Fat
|27g
|6.9g (10%)
|of which saturates
|16g
|4.2g (21%)
|Carbohydrate
|63g
|16g (6%)
|of which sugars
|62g
|16g (17%)
|Protein
|6.6g
|1.7g (3%)
|Salt
|0.19g
|0.05g (1%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|Portions per pack: ~7, Portion size: 25g
|-
|-
- Suitable for vegetarians
- A Hollow White Chocolate Egg
- 3 Twix® White Bars 46g ℮
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Wheat Flour, Palm Fat, Cocoa Butter, Full Cream Milk Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Fat Reduced Cocoa, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Raising Agent (E500), Natural Vanilla Extract
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Almonds, Barley, Hazelnuts, Oats
- Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat
Storage
- Store in a cool, dry place.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|/ 100g
|/ 23g / (%*)
|Energy
|2103kJ
|484kJ (6%)
|-
|502kcal
|115kcal (6%)
|Fat
|25g
|5.8g (8%)
|of which saturates
|15g
|3.4g (17%)
|Carbohydrate
|64g
|15g (6%)
|of which sugars
|48g
|11g (12%)
|Protein
|4.8g
|1.1g (2%)
|Salt
|0.41g
|0.09g (2%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|Portions per pack: 6, Portion size: 23g
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.