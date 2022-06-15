We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Pepperoni Pasta Bake 400G

£ 2.80
£7.00/kg
Energy
2149kJ
511kcal
26%of the reference intake
Fat
15.7g

medium

22%of the reference intake
Saturates
7.2g

high

36%of the reference intake
Sugars
9.8g

low

11%of the reference intake
Salt
1.64g

medium

27%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 537kJ / 128kcal

Product Description

  • Pasta with pepperoni in a creamy tomato sauce topped with cheese.
  • As with all of our Tesco Ready Meals enjoy as oven ready or as a microwave meal for your convenience. Our team of chefs work together to create well loved Italian inspired dishes using the same passion and creativity as you would at home.
  • A Taste of Italy Rich creamy tomato sauce finished with sliced pepperoni.
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Tomato, Cooked Pasta [Water, Durum Wheat Semolina], Water, Pepperoni (6%) [Pork, Durum Wheat Semolina, Pork Fat, Water, Salt, Dextrose, Rosemary Extract, Paprika Extract, Garlic Powder, Pepper Extract, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Paprika, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Starter Culture, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Onion, Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Cornflour, Tomato Purée, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Red Leicester Cheese [with Colour: Annatto Norbixin) (Milk), Single Cream (Milk), Garlic Purée, Basil, Sugar, Salt, Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 30-35 mins. For best results oven heat. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20-25 minutes. Remove film lid and heat for a further 10 minutes. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 50-55 mins. For best results oven heat. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 40-45 minutes. Remove film lid and heat for a further 10 minutes. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 5 mins / 900W 4 mins 30 secs
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir well before serving.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: 800W 9 mins 30 secs / 900W 7 mins 30 secs
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir well before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.

Produce of

Made using British and EU pork.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Sleeve. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (400g)
Energy537kJ / 128kcal2149kJ / 511kcal
Fat3.9g15.7g
Saturates1.8g7.2g
Carbohydrate16.4g65.5g
Sugars2.5g9.8g
Fibre1.8g7.2g
Protein5.8g23.3g
Salt0.41g1.64g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven heated according to instructions.--
4 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Love it! One of my very favourite “ping” meals!

5 stars

Tasty meal .

4 stars

Good quality tasty meal . I had it as my main meal of the day with side salad .

Delicious I will buy again

5 stars

One of my favourite it’s tasty seasoned well and delicious for a ready meal Every thing I want love it

What on earth made them concoct this? What a bizar

1 stars

What on earth made them concoct this? What a bizarre idea, pepperoni & pasta, strange???? Pretty bland anyway, choose something a bit normal over this.

