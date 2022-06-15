Tesco Pepperoni Pasta Bake 400G

Love it! One of my very favourite “ping” meals!
Love it! One of my very favourite “ping” meals!
Tasty meal .
Good quality tasty meal . I had it as my main meal of the day with side salad .
Delicious I will buy again
One of my favourite it’s tasty seasoned well and delicious for a ready meal Every thing I want love it
What on earth made them concoct this? What a bizar
What on earth made them concoct this? What a bizarre idea, pepperoni & pasta, strange???? Pretty bland anyway, choose something a bit normal over this.