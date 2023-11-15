We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Provoke Touch Of Silver Brightening Shampoo 200Ml

4.7(242)
£4.50

£2.25/100ml

Provoke Touch of Slvr Brightening Shampoo 200ml
Touch of Silver Brightening Shampoo neutralises brassy tones, for visibly brighter hair in just one wash.Formulated with a unique mix of violet & blue pigments, this purple shampoo restores your hair colour by counteracting orange and yellow tones, whilst optical brighteners add shine.
Blonde, Platinum, Grey or White HairToning purple shampoo to neutralise brassy tones in just one washExperts in Colour ActivationAgainst Animal Testing
Pack size: 200ML

Ingredients

Aqua (Water/Eau), Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Coco-Glucoside, PEG-7 Glyceryl Cocoate, Disodium Cocoamphodiacetate, Parfum (Fragrance), Sodium Benzoate, Laureth-4, Phenoxyethanol, PEG-150 Pentaerythrityl Tetrastearate, PEG-6 Caprylic/Capric Glycerides, Glycol Distearate, Potassium Sorbate, Polyquaternium-10, Glyceryl Oleate, Citric Acid, Disodium EDTA, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Benzophenone-4, Linalool, Hexyl Cinnamal, Glycerin, Sodium Hydroxide, Formic Acid, Hydrogenated Palm Glycerides Citrate, Tocopherol, Acid Violet 43, HC Blue No. 2

Produce of

Made in England

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Results in Just 1 WashWet Hair, Massage, 5 min, RinseOptimal results achieved when used with our intensive conditioner. For daily colour maintenance between toning, use our colour care shampoo & conditioner.Use once a week or every other wash.

