Cadbury Dairy Milk Mint Chocolate 180G

4.9(7)Write a review
Cadbury Dairy Milk Mint Chocolate 180G
£ 1.60
£0.89/100g

Each 20 g (4 chunks) contains

Energy
446kJ
107kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
6.0g

-

9%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.4g

-

17%of the reference intake
Sugars
11g

-

12%of the reference intake
Salt
0.05g

-

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2232 kJ

Product Description

  • Mint flavoured milk chocolate.
  • BeTreatwise.net
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • To improve the lives of cocoa farmers & our environment
  • By eating Cadbury, you've helped support cocoa farmers in Ghana
  • Cocoa Life aims to make lives better. The education and entrepreneurship training we provide makes for empowered farmers and thriving local communities
  • www.cocoalife.org
  • Made under licence from Cadbury UK Ltd.

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • 100% Sustainably Sourced Cocoa
  • Made with Real Peppermint Oil
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 180G

Information

Ingredients

Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Mint Oil, Flavourings, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Cocoa Solids 20 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts, Wheat.

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Number of uses

4x chunks = 1 Portion. 9 portions per bar

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only).
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

180g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 4 chunks (20 g)*Reference Intakes
Energy2232 kJ446 kJ8400 kJ /
-534 kcal107 kcal2000 kcal
Fat30 g6.0 g70 g
of which Saturates17 g3.4 g20 g
Carbohydrate56 g11 g260 g
of which Sugars55 g11 g90 g
Fibre2.3 g0.5 g-
Protein8.2 g1.6 g50 g
Salt0.24 g0.05 g6 g
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
My favourite Cadbury chocolate

5 stars

My favourite Cadbury chocolate

Love it, cadbury standard.hope it will continue no

5 stars

Love it, cadbury standard.hope it will continue not just a one off special

Very moreish

5 stars

Creamy, smooth and very tasty

Usual Cadburys quality with a nice twist. Very goo

5 stars

Usual Cadburys quality with a nice twist. Very good

Heaven in a bite!

4 stars

It was absolutely delicious . The closest to the South African "Peppermint Crisp" that I have found in UK! I will definitely buy it again and frequently.

Perfect balance of chocolate and mint

5 stars

Perfect balance of chocolate and mint

Amazing, second only to dairy milk mint winter cri

5 stars

Amazing, second only to dairy milk mint winter crisp as the best chocolate ever. Hopefully they will sell this all year round!

