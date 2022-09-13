Tesco Quad Strength Blackcurrant Squash No Added Sugar 1.5L

Please please revert back to double strength!
I have been using this and other Tesco cordials for a long time for my 3 children, and really dislike that Tesco have changed to Quadruple strength (and doubled the price!). It is impossible to work out how much to use to get the right mix. It’s either too weak or too strong. PLEASE PLEASE revert back to double strength! I know most of my other Mum friends feel the same. I also find I waste so much time waiting for the frothy bubbles to disappear off the top so I can fill my children’s drinks bottles up fully. Can the mix be less frothy please?
Too strong to mix up well!
Great flavour the kids love it but now it's quad strength it's almost impossible to get the right amount so end up wasting loads
Be careful not to add too much as it’s very strong
Be careful not to add too much as it’s very strong,,,quadruple strength as the label says
Our go to juice little one loves it and it goes so
Our go to juice little one loves it and it goes so much further
Value for money.
Use this daily as a soft drink, been using for years, not as harsh as orange or lemon. Only need a very small amount otherwise its to strong.
Perfect
Love the taste of this blackcurrant squash and such good value
Great product
This was ordered for a friend who tells me that it is absolutely gorgeous. Full of flavour and really refreshing.
great quality great taste good price
Nice flavour squash, but being quadruple strength
Nice flavour squash, but being quadruple strength makes it quite hard to judge the right amount without making it too strong.
I buy this or my son and wife and thety seem to be
I buy this or my son and wife and thety seem to be satisfied with it.