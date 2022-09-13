We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Quad Strength Blackcurrant Squash No Added Sugar 1.5L

£1.95
£0.13/100ml

One glass (300ml)

Energy
15kJ
3kcal
<1%of the reference intake
Fat
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.4g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.08g

low

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 5kJ / 1kcal

Product Description

  • Extra concentrated no added sugar blackcurrant juice drink with sweeteners. Dilute to taste.
  • MORE CONCENTRATED = FEWER PLASTIC BOTTLES 35% fruit juice from concentrate Quadruple Strength. 100 Servings. 1 Tablespoon = 300ml Glass No Added Sugar†
  • Pack size: 1.5L

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Blackcurrant Juice from Concentrate (35%), Citric Acid, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Colour (Anthocyanins), Flavouring, Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Malic Acid, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid).

 

Storage

Natural separation may occur, shake well before use. Store in a cool dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well and dilute to taste. Dilute 1 part squash to 19 parts water. 1 tablespoon (15ml) makes 300ml glass. 

    Caution: Dilute with extra water for toddlers.

Number of uses

100 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle- Rinse/Cap on

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1.5Litre e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne glass (300ml)
Energy5kJ / 1kcal15kJ / 3kcal
Fat<0.1g<0.1g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate0.1g0.4g
Sugars0.1g0.4g
Fibre<0.1g<0.1g
Protein<0.1g<0.1g
Salt0.03g0.08g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When diluted according to instructions.--
Please please revert back to double strength!

1 stars

I have been using this and other Tesco cordials for a long time for my 3 children, and really dislike that Tesco have changed to Quadruple strength (and doubled the price!). It is impossible to work out how much to use to get the right mix. It’s either too weak or too strong. PLEASE PLEASE revert back to double strength! I know most of my other Mum friends feel the same. I also find I waste so much time waiting for the frothy bubbles to disappear off the top so I can fill my children’s drinks bottles up fully. Can the mix be less frothy please?

Too strong to mix up well!

2 stars

Great flavour the kids love it but now it's quad strength it's almost impossible to get the right amount so end up wasting loads

Be careful not to add too much as it’s very strong

5 stars

Be careful not to add too much as it’s very strong,,,quadruple strength as the label says

Our go to juice little one loves it and it goes so

5 stars

Our go to juice little one loves it and it goes so much further

Value for money.

4 stars

Use this daily as a soft drink, been using for years, not as harsh as orange or lemon. Only need a very small amount otherwise its to strong.

Perfect

5 stars

Love the taste of this blackcurrant squash and such good value

Great product

5 stars

This was ordered for a friend who tells me that it is absolutely gorgeous. Full of flavour and really refreshing.

great quality great taste good price

5 stars

great quality great taste good price

Nice flavour squash, but being quadruple strength

4 stars

Nice flavour squash, but being quadruple strength makes it quite hard to judge the right amount without making it too strong.

I buy this or my son and wife and thety seem to be

4 stars

I buy this or my son and wife and thety seem to be satisfied with it.

