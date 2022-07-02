Dopsu No Beef Pieces 280G

Best meat substitute on the market
Great flavour, great texture, easy to prepare, high protein, low saturated fat. This ticks every box for me while I’m looking for a meat replacement. I now eat a bag of this every couple of days. Trying to get enough protein without meat can be hard, but not with this.
Just bought some of this stuff and it tastes great. Just melts in your mouth and does not taste of rubber as some customers said! I made a gorgeous curry with wild mushrooms and pepper with plenty of tomatoes and spices - ginger, garlic, turmeric, curry powder, chillies and fresh coriander and it absorbed it well. I'm vegan so I appreciate stuff that doesn't use rehydrated egg whites like Qorn. Recommended to anyone who loves cooking and knows how to use proper fresh spices. This is a great sub for beef.
yuk
Awful, chewy fatty texture
Perfect beef substitute
Perfect beef substitute. I've found beef hard to replace on a vegan/veggie diet but this is great. Pulls apart like beef, lamb or goat and thus goes perfect in curries. I used this in a Massaman curry. I cooked it straight from frozen. It looked/felt extremely real too.
absolutely awful tasted like rubber and no matter how much spice I put it didn't make any difference
Great substitute
Used it to make a black bean stir fry and it was perfect! Good texture and good taste. Approved by omni partner! We defrosted it for one hour at room temp first.
Hard to find a 'beef' substitute but this was delicious made up in my Beef Strogonoff recipe - lots of mushrooms, onions, garlic in a cream sauce with Brandy, This week I have decided to try the Chicken and Pork