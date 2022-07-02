We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Dopsu No Beef Pieces 280G

3.9(7)Write a review
Dopsu No Beef Pieces 280G
£ 2.75
£9.83/kg

Nutritional value per 70g serving as sold

Energy
617kJ
147kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
5.8g

medium

8%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.4g

low

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.3g

low

0%of the reference intake
Salt
0.73g

medium

12%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 882kJ

Product Description

  • A blend of water, vegetable proteins and rapeseed oil, seasoned with rich meat free 'beef' flavouring.
  • Explore the rest of the range at dopsu.com
  • Dinspiration!
  • Try a Dopsu No-Beef teriyaki stir fry. Follow the QR code for this and the other tasty recipes.
  • Doing Our Bit.
  • Carbon footprint matters!
  • Use this QR code to learn more about how our footprint compares to that of beef, pork, lamb, chicken and duck.
  • Our range of high protein chicken, beef, pork, duck and lamb products can help you take a bite out of that carbon footprint. And there's no soy or palm oil, plus Dopsu is high in protein and low in saturated fat too!
  • All to help you cut down on the meat you eat, without cutting down on the flavours you love.
  • Dopsu... It's a Dop(pelganger)... and a Su(bstitute)!
  • See what we did there? It's our name for vegetable protein that cooks like meat, and tastes just like it too!
  • Dopsu No-Chicken Pieces
  • Dopsu No-Duck Pieces
  • Dopsu No-Lamb Pieces
  • Dopsu No-Pork Pieces
  • Protein-Powered Tastiness
  • Carbon footprint matters!
  • Soy and Palm Oil Free
  • High Protein
  • Low Sat Fat
  • Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
  • Pack size: 280G
  • High Protein
  • Low Sat Fat

Information

Ingredients

Water, Vegetable Proteins (Wheat), Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Powder, Pea Protein, Potato Starch, Thickener (Methyl Cellulose), Gelling Agent (Carrageenan), Seasoning (Flavouring, Potato Maltodextrin, Salt, Modified Tapioca Starch, Sugar, Waxy Maize Maltodextrin, Tapioca Maltodextrin, Vegetable Oil, Sodium Citrate, Ascorbic Acid), Barley Malt Extract, Salt, Potato Protein

Allergy Information

  • Ingredients containing allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, are listed in Capital Letters.

Storage

For Best Before Date see front of bagKeep frozen Life once defrosted: 3 days

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results.
Defrost before cooking. Remove from packaging, place on plate and allow to defrost at room temperature for 1 hour before cooking, or for 12 hours covered in the refrigerator. Heat pan to medium-high. Add one tablespoon of oil and cook defrosted Dopsu pieces for 5-6 minutes, stirring frequently until golden on all sides. Then add to the dish of your choice.
To cook from frozen.
Remove all packaging. Heat pan to medium-high. Add one tablespoon of oil and cook frozen Dopsu pieces for 10-11 minutes, stirring frequently until golden on all sides. Then add to your favourite dish.

Preparation and Usage

  • For best results.
  • Defrost before cooking. Remove from packaging, place on plate and allow to defrost at room temperature for 1 hour before cooking, or for 12 hours covered in the refrigerator. Heat pan to medium-high. Add one tablespoon of oil and cook defrosted Dopsu pieces for 5-6 minutes, stirring frequently until golden on all sides.
  • Then add to the dish of your choice.

Name and address

  • Dopsu,
  • PO Box 251,
  • Northallerton,
  • DL7 7EW.

Return to

  • Get in touch.
  • Dopsu,
  • PO Box 251,
  • Northallerton,
  • DL7 7EW.
  • contact@dopsu.com
  • dopsu.com

Net Contents

280g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesas sold Per 100gas sold Per 70g
Energy882kJ617kJ
-210kcal147kcal
Fat8.3g5.8g
(of which saturates)0.6g0.4g
Carbohydrates8.9g6.2g
(of which sugars)0.5g0.3g
Fibre4.3g3.0g
Protein22.9g16.0g
Salt1.00g0.73g
Based on average adult intake (8400kJ/2000kcal)--
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

7 Reviews

Average of 3.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Best meat substitute on the market

5 stars

Great flavour, great texture, easy to prepare, high protein, low saturated fat. This ticks every box for me while I’m looking for a meat replacement. I now eat a bag of this every couple of days. Trying to get enough protein without meat can be hard, but not with this.

Just bought some of this stuff and it tastes great

5 stars

Just bought some of this stuff and it tastes great. Just melts in your mouth and does not taste of rubber as some customers said! I made a gorgeous curry with wild mushrooms and pepper with plenty of tomatoes and spices - ginger, garlic, turmeric, curry powder, chillies and fresh coriander and it absorbed it well. I'm vegan so I appreciate stuff that doesn't use rehydrated egg whites like Qorn. Recommended to anyone who loves cooking and knows how to use proper fresh spices. This is a great sub for beef.

yuk

1 stars

Awful, chewy fatty texture

Perfect beef substitute

5 stars

Perfect beef substitute. I've found beef hard to replace on a vegan/veggie diet but this is great. Pulls apart like beef, lamb or goat and thus goes perfect in curries. I used this in a Massaman curry. I cooked it straight from frozen. It looked/felt extremely real too.

absolutely awful tasted like rubber and no matter

1 stars

absolutely awful tasted like rubber and no matter how much spice I put it didn't make any difference

Great substitute

5 stars

Used it to make a black bean stir fry and it was perfect! Good texture and good taste. Approved by omni partner! We defrosted it for one hour at room temp first.

Hard to find a 'beef' substitute but this was deli

5 stars

Hard to find a 'beef' substitute but this was delicious made up in my Beef Strogonoff recipe - lots of mushrooms, onions, garlic in a cream sauce with Brandy, This week I have decided to try the Chicken and Pork

