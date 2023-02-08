Nexba Elderflower & Lemon Kombucha 1L

great for your gut
great for your gut
Refreshing and full of probiotics
Very refreshing and lovely on a hot day. Quite a delicate flavour and not too sweet with a slight fizz.
Great product
Love this drink it’s sugar free and tastes amazing
Disliked the flavour
I really wanted to to like this kombucha, as I am a big fan of kombucha in general, and I was excited to find a more affordable option. However, I quite disliked the flavor of this one. It didn't really taste like kombucha at all, and the flavour was really medicine-y. I was barely able to finish it off. I was also quite surprised that this kombucha did not require refrigeration since all the ones I've had in the past did (and which apparently is necessary for raw kombucha). I'm now wondering whether this has any of the beneficial bacteria at all.
This is the first time I’ve tried this brand of ko
This is the first time I’ve tried this brand of kombucha and I really enjoyed it. Will definitely be buying more. As with all kombucha, there is little or no sugar in this so don’t expect a sweet drink. It’s very refreshing, especially in the hot weather and it’s particularly enjoyable when served chilled.
Very subtle kombucha taste.
It tastes lovely - super natural and refreshing, not too sweet. If you expect this to taste a lot like kombucha - you will not get much of kombucha flavour here. I do not mind it, as I still get all the goodness that comes from kombucha.
Refreshing fizzy drink
This drink is refreshing and tastes lovely. The fizz is gentle and gave this a nice kick.
The product tasted good and I enjoyed it until I r
The product tasted good and I enjoyed it until I realised it was made in Australia and imported. Disgraceful Tescos!!! Think of the huge carbon footprint. 👣 I won’t be buying again.
Quite sweet & mellow
This wasn't as sour as some Kombucha I have tried unfortunately I prefer it with a bit more of a kick. It tasted nice enough and I would have probably liked it if it was the first time I had tried it.
Lovely Drink
Like the taste of this, it has good blend of elderflower, lemon and a gentle fizz