Nexba Elderflower & Lemon Kombucha 1L

4.1(23)
£2.75
£0.28/100ml

Product Description

  • Nexba E/flower & Lemon Kombucha 1L
  • The Good Stuff
  • We've spent years innovating to formulate a unique strain of smart & robust cultures that survive the journey to your gut! These little beauties work hard so you can enjoy the good stuff.
  • Our delicious and 100% natural kombucha is brewed over 40 days with real... oolong tea leaves & living scoby
  • Family made and owned by two Aussie brothers-in-law who started selling drinks from the back of a van in 2010.
  • Made in Australia from at least 95% Australian ingredients
  • Please Recycle.
  • Naturally Sugar Free
  • Nothing Artificial
  • 1.5 Billion Live Cultures - Bacillus coagulans per bottle
  • Aussie Boys Certified
  • Australian Made & Owned
  • 19 Calories per Bottle
  • Good Stuff in The Bottle
  • Vegan Friendly
  • Pack size: 1L
  • Naturally Sugar Free

Information

Ingredients

Purified Sparkling Water, Naturally Fermented Kombucha (Purified Water, Oolong Tea, Sugarº, Kombucha Cultures), Natural Flavours (Erythritol*, Elderflower & Lemon), Natural Sweetener (Steviol Glycosides), Citric Acid, Live Cultures (Bacillus Coagulans), ºSugar has been fully consumed during the extended fermentation process to produce the Kombucha, *Erythritol is naturally produced by fermentation of Starches in fruits and Vegetables

Storage

Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight below 25°C. For best before see bottle.

Produce of

Made in Australia

Name and address

  • Nexba Pty Ltd,
  • The Annex,
  • 601 Pacific Hwy,
  • St Leonards,
  • NSW 2065,
  • Australia.

Importer address

  • Nexba UK Ltd.

Return to

  • Nexba UK Ltd.

Net Contents

1l

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mL
Energy8kJ (2kcal)
Fat0g
of which saturates 0g
Carbohydrates0.1g
of which sugars0g
Protein0g
Salt<1mg
Live Cultures>150Million†
†Colony Forming units (CFUs) counted at manufacture-
23 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

great for your gut

5 stars

great for your gut

Refreshing and full of probiotics

5 stars

Very refreshing and lovely on a hot day. Quite a delicate flavour and not too sweet with a slight fizz.

Great product

5 stars

Love this drink it’s sugar free and tastes amazing

Disliked the flavour

2 stars

I really wanted to to like this kombucha, as I am a big fan of kombucha in general, and I was excited to find a more affordable option. However, I quite disliked the flavor of this one. It didn't really taste like kombucha at all, and the flavour was really medicine-y. I was barely able to finish it off. I was also quite surprised that this kombucha did not require refrigeration since all the ones I've had in the past did (and which apparently is necessary for raw kombucha). I'm now wondering whether this has any of the beneficial bacteria at all.

This is the first time I’ve tried this brand of ko

5 stars

This is the first time I’ve tried this brand of kombucha and I really enjoyed it. Will definitely be buying more. As with all kombucha, there is little or no sugar in this so don’t expect a sweet drink. It’s very refreshing, especially in the hot weather and it’s particularly enjoyable when served chilled.

Very subtle kombucha taste.

5 stars

It tastes lovely - super natural and refreshing, not too sweet. If you expect this to taste a lot like kombucha - you will not get much of kombucha flavour here. I do not mind it, as I still get all the goodness that comes from kombucha.

Refreshing fizzy drink

5 stars

This drink is refreshing and tastes lovely. The fizz is gentle and gave this a nice kick.

The product tasted good and I enjoyed it until I r

1 stars

The product tasted good and I enjoyed it until I realised it was made in Australia and imported. Disgraceful Tescos!!! Think of the huge carbon footprint. 👣 I won’t be buying again.

Quite sweet & mellow

4 stars

This wasn't as sour as some Kombucha I have tried unfortunately I prefer it with a bit more of a kick. It tasted nice enough and I would have probably liked it if it was the first time I had tried it.

Lovely Drink

5 stars

Like the taste of this, it has good blend of elderflower, lemon and a gentle fizz

