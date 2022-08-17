We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Ginsters Cajun Spiced Chicken Bake 117G

4.7(8)Write a review
Ginsters Cajun Spiced Chicken Bake 117G
£1.30
£1.12/100g

Bake contains

Energy
1220kJ
292kcal
15%of the reference intake
Fat
15.4g

-

22%of the reference intake
Saturates
7.4g

-

37%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.6g

-

3%of the reference intake
Salt
0.66g

-

11%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1043kJ/250kcal

Product Description

  • British Chicken in a Cajun style spiced tomato sauce, with green peppers, black beans, West Country Mature Cheddar, and a hint of wholegrain mustard, wrapped in a light puff pastry.
  • Need some inspiration on sides? Have a look at some of our recommendations from Cornish Michelin Star and Head Chef, Chris Eden. https://www.ginsters.co.uk/side-dishes/
  • Certified palm oil - https://www.ginsters.co.uk/palm-oil/
  • Our Cajun Chicken bake is made with 100% British Chicken in a cajun style spiced tomato sauce blended with green peppers, black beans, 100% West Country mature cheddar, and a hint of wholegrain mustard - all wrapped in a delicious light puff pastry.
  • Ginsters have been baking from Cornwall since 1969, using quality ingredients to bring you your favourite products.
  • - Made with 100% British farmed chicken
  • - British farmed vegetables from Hay Farm, Cornwall (15 miles from our bakery)
  • - Baked in Cornwall, UK
  • - No added artificial preservatives, colours, or flavours
  • - Source of protein
  • - We only use RSPO segregated certified palm oil
  • - Suitable for home freezing
  • - Can be eaten hot or cold
  • - For best results, oven bake and serve hot, it only takes 15-20 minutes in the oven
  • - Perfect for quick easy lunches and on-the-go
  • Fancy trying something different? Our bake range is bursting with flavour suitable for everyone - Harissa Chicken, Mac & Cheese, and Philly Cheese Steak.
  • Have a look at the rest of our range - whether you're vegetarian, vegan, or gluten-free - because we'll have something for you.
  • Chilli rating - 2
  • 100% British farmed chicken
  • Source of Protein
  • No Artificial Preservatives, Colours or Flavours
  • Pack size: 117G
  • Source of Protein

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), British Chicken (21%), Vegetable Oil (Palm, Rapeseed), Water, Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper, Piquanté Peppers, Potato, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Black Turtle Beans, Cornflour, Egg, Tomato Purée, Milk, Salt, Garlic Purée, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Oregano, Smoked Paprika, Spices, Mustard Seeds, Garlic Powder, Natural Caramel, Chilli Flakes, White Wine Vinegar, Honey, Mustard Flour, Thyme, Mustard Bran, Garlic, Spirit Vinegar

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezingFreeze before use by date and consume within 3 months. To eat cold, defrost thoroughly and consume within 24 hours. Do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Heat on full power for 1 min (800W). Leave to stand for 1 min.

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results oven bake.
Heating Guidelines: Remove all packaging.
These are guidelines only, appliances may vary. Please ensure food is piping hot before serving.

Oven cook
Instructions: 1. Pre-heat oven to 180°C, Fan 160°C, Gas 4.
2. Place in the oven on a baking tray.
3. Bake: 25-30 mins.

Oven cook
Instructions: 1. Pre-heat oven to 180°C, Fan 160°C, Gas 4.
2. Place in the oven on a baking tray.
3. Bake: 15- 20 mins.

Produce of

Made in the UK using British chicken

Preparation and Usage

  • Ready to eat or enjoy hot

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle

Name and address

  Made for:
  • Ginsters,
  • Callington,
  • Cornwall,
  • PL17 7XG.
  • Samworth Brothers (Ireland) Ltd,

Return to

  We're here to help
  • www.ginsters.co.uk/feedback
  • Tel: 01579 386333
  • www.ginsters.co.uk
  • Ginsters,
  • Callington,
  • Cornwall,
  • PL17 7XG.
  • Samworth Brothers (Ireland) Ltd,
  • Henry Street,
  • Limerick,
  • V94 K5R6.

Net Contents

117g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy1043kJ/250kcal
Fat13.2g
Saturates6.3g
Carbohydrate22.9g
Sugars2.2g
Fibre1.9g
Protein8.9g
Salt0.57g

Safety information

Care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

View all Sausage Rolls, Pasties & Slices

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

8 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Very tasty

5 stars

Makes a great snack for my husdand at work

Lovely taste!

4 stars

This was smaller than I expected, but tastes great!

Gorgeous

5 stars

Is great value for your money and very tasty

Very enjoyable.

4 stars

This was not as filling as I anticipated but it was sufficient for a lunchtime snack. Very full of flavour and I will certainly eat again.

Absolutely delicious and very spicy

5 stars

The best (in my opinion) of the Ginster slices. Very spicy and absolutely delicious

nice of spice

5 stars

my husband absolutely loves these, he said they tasted really nice and spicy, very filling and the packaging was good

tasty but small, you need two per person

4 stars

tasty but very small

Lovely

5 stars

Lovely, all the flavour is not too hot not too weak a nice amount of chicken. just right.

