Growers Harvest Tomato Puree 200G

Growers Harvest Tomato Puree 200G

£ 0.34
One tablespoon

Energy
53kJ
13kcal
1%of the reference intake
Fat
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.1g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.06g

medium

1%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • Tomato purée double concentrated 28%-30%.
  • Farm Grown
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Tomato Purée, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within one month and by date shown.

Number of uses

approx. 13 Servings

Recycling info

Tube. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

7 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Good price, no different to other brands

5 stars

Good price, no different to other brands

Great value for money!

5 stars

Value for money.Use to make pitta pizzas for my grandson and no complaints!

We use tomato puree weekly in our homemade curry o

4 stars

We use tomato puree weekly in our homemade curry on a Saturday night and also in homemade tomato and vegetable sauce

Great value, very versatile

5 stars

Quality just as good as more expensive version. Use it in lots of things - good squirt peps up baked beans, chilli, curry; anything tomatoey, or in need of some colour. Great value and very versatile. Hard to get last drop out of tube thought!

Good quality

5 stars

I used some of it for a base of a home made pizza and it was as good as the more expensive products

Budget price but great flavour

5 stars

This tomato puree is just as good as more expensive brands! It's nice and thick with lots of tomato flavour.

Good food

5 stars

Good quality. Tastes just the same as the standard Tesco tomato puree which costs a few pence more. I'm going to continue buying this version from now on.

