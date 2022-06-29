Growers Harvest Tomato Puree 200G

Good price, no different to other brands
Good price, no different to other brands
Great value for money!
Value for money.Use to make pitta pizzas for my grandson and no complaints!
We use tomato puree weekly in our homemade curry o
We use tomato puree weekly in our homemade curry on a Saturday night and also in homemade tomato and vegetable sauce
Great value, very versatile
Quality just as good as more expensive version. Use it in lots of things - good squirt peps up baked beans, chilli, curry; anything tomatoey, or in need of some colour. Great value and very versatile. Hard to get last drop out of tube thought!
Good quality
I used some of it for a base of a home made pizza and it was as good as the more expensive products
Budget price but great flavour
This tomato puree is just as good as more expensive brands! It's nice and thick with lots of tomato flavour.
Good food
Good quality. Tastes just the same as the standard Tesco tomato puree which costs a few pence more. I'm going to continue buying this version from now on.