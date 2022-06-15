Tesco King Prawn Tikka Masala & Pilau Rice 400G

King Prawn Perfection.
Delightful, we love this, gentle but flavorful spices with a light tasty and spiced rice.
I enjoyed it but I feel that the prawns were overcooked when keeping to the instructions, next time I will take 30 secs off the time for the Tikka Masala and taste first.
I ate the prawn Masala and rice for my tea, it was a real treat. Well presented and clear instructions, I will certainly be buying this again.
A great product
Excellent quality, very tasty.
Warning spot the king prawns
It was tasty, but the supposed king prawns had shrunk so the seemed like ordinary prawns and they all had shell on. Won’t be buying again. You did ask!
I bought this product for my husband and he loved it.