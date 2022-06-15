We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco King Prawn Tikka Masala & Pilau Rice 400G

4.3(6)Write a review
£2.80
£7.00/kg

Each pack

Energy
2100kJ
500kcal
25%of the reference intake
Fat
18.4g

medium

26%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.6g

low

28%of the reference intake
Sugars
10.8g

low

12%of the reference intake
Salt
2.30g

high

38%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 525kJ / 125kcal

Product Description

  • King prawns in a spiced cream, tomato and almond sauce with spiced basmati rice.
  • Working in partnership with expert Indian chefs we use traditional layering methods to create depth of flavour.
  • A Taste of India Creamy spiced tomato curry made with a traditional spice blend
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pilau Rice [Water, Basmati Rice, Rapeseed Oil, Cumin Seed, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cardamom Pods, Cardamom Powder, Bay Leaf Powder, Colour (Curcumin)], King Prawn (Crustacean) (14%), Onion, Single Cream (Milk), Tomato Purée, Tomato, Water, Yogurt (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Juice, Ground Almonds, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Butter (Milk), Honey, Cornflour, Salt, Coriander Leaf, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Paprika, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Bicarbonate), Turmeric Powder, Green Chilli, Curry Leaves, Mustard Seed, Cardamom Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Fenugreek Leaf, Bay Leaf Powder, Chilli Powder, Fennel, Clove Powder, Cinnamon Powder, Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and other nuts.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: For best results microwave heat. Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times. 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25 mins Snap the compartments in half. Place the prawn tikka masala on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 10 minutes. Peel back film lid, stir, re-cover, then add the rice compartment onto the baking tray and heat both for a further 15 minutes. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: For best results microwave heat. Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
800W 5 mins /900W 4 mins.
Snap the compartments in half.
Place the prawn tikka masala in the microwave and heat on full power for 2 minutes (800W)/(900W).
Then place the rice compartment in the microwave and heat both on full power for a further 3 minutes (800W)/ 2 minutes (900W).
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir well before serving.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the ginger purée.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.Caution: This product may contain whole curry leaves.Caution: This product contains whole spices which should be removed before consumption.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (400g)
Energy525kJ / 125kcal2100kJ / 500kcal
Fat4.6g18.4g
Saturates1.4g5.6g
Carbohydrate16.3g65.2g
Sugars2.7g10.8g
Fibre1.2g4.8g
Protein4.0g16.0g
Salt0.58g2.30g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the ginger purée.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.Caution: This product may contain whole curry leaves.Caution: This product contains whole spices which should be removed before consumption.

6 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

King Prawn Perfection.

5 stars

Delightful, we love this, gentle but flavorful spices with a light tasty and spiced rice.

I enjoyed it but I feel that the prawns were overc

4 stars

I enjoyed it but I feel that the prawns were overcooked when keeping to the instructions, next time I will take 30 secs off the time for the Tikka Masala and taste first.

I ate the prawn Masala and rice for my tea, it was

5 stars

I ate the prawn Masala and rice for my tea, it was a real treat. Well presented and clear instructions, I will certainly be buying this again.

A great product

5 stars

Excellent quality, very tasty.

Warning spot the king prawns

2 stars

It was tasty, but the supposed king prawns had shrunk so the seemed like ordinary prawns and they all had shell on. Won’t be buying again. You did ask!

I bought this product for my husband and he loved

5 stars

I bought this product for my husband and he loved it.

