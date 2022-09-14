We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco 6 Dark Chocolate Ices 6X70ml

4.5(66)Write a review
£1.50
£0.36/100ml

One choc ice

Energy
491kJ
118kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
8.1g

high

12%of the reference intake
Saturates
7.2g

high

36%of the reference intake
Sugars
8.8g

medium

10%of the reference intake
Salt
<0.01g

low

<1%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • Vanilla flavour ice cream, covered in a dark chocolate flavour coating.
  • 6 Dark Choc Ices
  • Silky ice cream covered in a crisp dark chocolate flavour shell CRISPY DARK CHOC
  • Pack size: 420ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Partially Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Dark Chocolate Flavour Coating [Coconut Oil, Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Sugar, Flavourings, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Colour (Carotenes).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If ice cream has thawed, do not refreeze.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Recycle at large supermarket. Don't recycle at home Carton. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

6 x 70ml e (420ml)

66 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Terrific value

5 stars

Yes there are better quality choc ices available, but the quality is still pretty good, the bonus is the dark chocolate so not too sweet - and at this price I don’t mind that they seem to vanish quickly!

Constantly out of stock

3 stars

Been out of stock for months

Good snack

4 stars

Yes good quality just right during hot weather as an after lunch snack, nice dark chocolate just enough and not too fattening

Rather cheap taste

2 stars

Such a shame that these have very cheap tasting vanilla ice cream inside. Outer chocolate shell is also not that nice. Even when I am desperate, I cannot bring myself to have another. Good for the diet because you won’t eat more than 1! I would pay far more to be able to buy a creamy vanilla Cornish ice cream.

Scrumptious

5 stars

Good value. For me, perfect, especially as I prefer dark chocolate.

Gorgeous dark chocolate.

5 stars

Gorgeous, lovely dark chocolate taste’s really nice. I was a bit surprised how good these are.

the best you can buy, not too sweet and nice textu

5 stars

the best you can buy, not too sweet and nice texture.

good value for price , just the right size ,

5 stars

good value for price , just the right size ,

Good quality for the price, lovely smooth dark cho

5 stars

Good quality for the price, lovely smooth dark chocolate and creamy ice-cream.

Nice chocs

4 stars

These are nice chocolate iced. The wafers are missing though, therefore four stars.

