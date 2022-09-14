Tesco 6 Dark Chocolate Ices 6X70ml

Terrific value
Yes there are better quality choc ices available, but the quality is still pretty good, the bonus is the dark chocolate so not too sweet - and at this price I don’t mind that they seem to vanish quickly!
Constantly out of stock
Been out of stock for months
Good snack
Yes good quality just right during hot weather as an after lunch snack, nice dark chocolate just enough and not too fattening
Rather cheap taste
Such a shame that these have very cheap tasting vanilla ice cream inside. Outer chocolate shell is also not that nice. Even when I am desperate, I cannot bring myself to have another. Good for the diet because you won’t eat more than 1! I would pay far more to be able to buy a creamy vanilla Cornish ice cream.
Scrumptious
Good value. For me, perfect, especially as I prefer dark chocolate.
Gorgeous dark chocolate.
Gorgeous, lovely dark chocolate taste’s really nice. I was a bit surprised how good these are.
the best you can buy, not too sweet and nice textu
the best you can buy, not too sweet and nice texture.
good value for price , just the right size ,
good value for price , just the right size ,
Good quality for the price, lovely smooth dark cho
Good quality for the price, lovely smooth dark chocolate and creamy ice-cream.
Nice chocs
These are nice chocolate iced. The wafers are missing though, therefore four stars.