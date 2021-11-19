We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Baker Street Stollen Cookies 270G

4.2(12)Write a review
image 1 of Baker Street Stollen Cookies 270G
£3.50
£1.30/100g

Product Description

  • Stollen Cookies with 19% Marzipan
  • The traditional stollen flavours of sweet marzipan and juicy raisins in a cookie. The full Christmas flavour in every bite.
  • A German Christmas tradition, stollen is a sweet bread made with marzipan and candied fruit, dusted in icing sugar.
  • Baker Street is a registered trademark of St Pierre Groupe Ltd.
  • Authentic German Recipe
  • Suitable for Vegetarians!
  • Pack size: 270G

Information

Ingredients

Raisins (26%), Wheat Flour, Sugar, Dextrose, Almonds, Palm Fat, Concentrated Butter (Milk), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Orange Peel, Wheat Starch, Lemon Peel, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Salt, Fully Hydrogenated Palm Fat

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Egg and other Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.And once opened...to keep this product at its best reseal between uses. For Best Before: Please See Side of Pack.

Warnings

  • CAUTION: Although every care has been taken to remove fruit pips and stalks, some may remain.

Recycling info

Film. Not Recyclable Tray. Recyclable

Name and address

  • St Pierre Groupe Limited,
  • Kingston House,
  • Towers Business Park,
  • Wilmslow Road,
  • Manchester,
  • M20 2LX,

Return to

  • St Pierre Groupe Limited,
  • Kingston House,
  • Towers Business Park,
  • Wilmslow Road,
  • Manchester,
  • M20 2LX,
  • UK.
  • Contact in EU: Matt Reilly Cakes Ltd,
  • Unit 3B Dysart House,
  • Plato Business Park,
  • Damastown,
  • Dublin 15,

Net Contents

270g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g contains
Energy1885kJ/450kcal
Fat20.0g
of which saturates8.3g
Carbohydrate61.0g
of which sugars38.0g
Fibre3.3g
Protein4.8g
Salt0.3g

Safety information

CAUTION: Although every care has been taken to remove fruit pips and stalks, some may remain.

View all Cakes

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

12 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Very disappointing.

1 stars

I normally enjoy stollen. However, this stollen leaves a very unpleasant and bitter taste as though too much raising agent has been used. I bought two packs, but I am afraid the second pack will be consigned to the bin.

Really really nice was nit expecting them to be so

5 stars

Really really nice was nit expecting them to be so tasty

These are yum! Just wish more than four in a pack

5 stars

These are yum! Just wish more than four in a pack but they are a generous size and taste delish! Smooth taste and lots of fruit with the marzipan coming through too and heavily dusted in icing sugar.

Tasty

5 stars

For me there we too much rasings but my family loved them! All box gone in a seconds and these cookies now are on my Christmas shopping list.

Large, sweet cookies!

4 stars

Yummy cookies! I have not seen stollen in cookie form before so I was excited to try them. Nice large cookies and enough in the pack to share.

Christmas treats

4 stars

These are quite nice, I like the powdery icing, the cookie itself is less "cookie" and more "cakey" mixed with type of 'mince meat' from a mince pie. Great texture and flavours, just what you'd expect to eat at Christmas as an afternoon treat. They were a huge hit with my family & me!

Very tasty and very rich. Really nice snack to hav

4 stars

Very tasty and very rich. Really nice snack to have in the cupboard over Christmas.

Nice chunky cookies

4 stars

It is a first time I was having Baker Street Stollen Cookies which I bought along with other Baker Street bites range. They are very filling because they are quite big. Only downfall is that there are only 4 in the pack so not enough for family of 6.

I love these Marzipan Stollen cookies. They a nice

5 stars

I love these Marzipan Stollen cookies. They a nice sweet flavour with a dusting of icing sugar.

Tasty Cookies

4 stars

Really nice cookies. Great pre-Christmas treat. Nice flavour and a sweet dusting of icing sugar. Perfect!

1-10 of 12 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here