Baker Street Stollen Cookies 270G

Very disappointing.
I normally enjoy stollen. However, this stollen leaves a very unpleasant and bitter taste as though too much raising agent has been used. I bought two packs, but I am afraid the second pack will be consigned to the bin.
Really really nice was nit expecting them to be so tasty
These are yum! Just wish more than four in a pack but they are a generous size and taste delish! Smooth taste and lots of fruit with the marzipan coming through too and heavily dusted in icing sugar.
Tasty
For me there we too much rasings but my family loved them! All box gone in a seconds and these cookies now are on my Christmas shopping list.
Large, sweet cookies!
Yummy cookies! I have not seen stollen in cookie form before so I was excited to try them. Nice large cookies and enough in the pack to share.
Christmas treats
These are quite nice, I like the powdery icing, the cookie itself is less "cookie" and more "cakey" mixed with type of 'mince meat' from a mince pie. Great texture and flavours, just what you'd expect to eat at Christmas as an afternoon treat. They were a huge hit with my family & me!
Very tasty and very rich. Really nice snack to have in the cupboard over Christmas.
Nice chunky cookies
It is a first time I was having Baker Street Stollen Cookies which I bought along with other Baker Street bites range. They are very filling because they are quite big. Only downfall is that there are only 4 in the pack so not enough for family of 6.
I love these Marzipan Stollen cookies. They a nice sweet flavour with a dusting of icing sugar.
Tasty Cookies
Really nice cookies. Great pre-Christmas treat. Nice flavour and a sweet dusting of icing sugar. Perfect!