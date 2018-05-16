We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Camden Hells Lager 12 X 330Ml

5(1)Write a review
Camden Hells Lager 12 X 330Ml
£15.00
£3.79/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Camden Hells Lager 12 X 330Ml
  • Want to talk about beer? camdentownbrewery.com
  • What the Hells?
  • Thanks for asking. Hells is the lovechild of our two favourite German beer styles - Helles
  • and Pilsner. Clean, crisp and dry, it's the beer we always wanted to drink and the reason we started our brewery. We hope you agree.
  • Malt
  • Pilsner
  • Yeast
  • Bavarian lager yeast
  • Kettle Hops
  • Perle & Hallertauer tradition
  • Most lager is pasteurised. Ours isn't. We like it better that way. Why? Look it up and find out.
  • Say Hello to The Rest of Our Beers
  • What the hells? Thanks for asking. Hells is the lovechild of our two favourite german beer styles - helles and pilsner. Clean, crisp and dry, it's the beer we always wanted to drink and the reason we started our brewery. We hope you agree.
  • Like Hells?
  • Say Hello to the Rest of Our Beers
  • Pale Ale, Gentleman's Wit White Beer, Pils Lager, IHL Lager, Ink Stout, Unfiltered Hells Lager
  • Unpasteurised
  • Suitable for Vegetarians and Vegans
  • Pack size: 3960ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley and Wheat.

ABV

4.6% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Preparation and Usage

  • Drink Cold

Name and address

  • Brewed & canned by:
  • Camden Town Brewery,
  • 55-59 Wilkin Street,
  • Mews,
  • NW5 3NN,
  • London,

Distributor address

  • Camden Town Brewery,
  • 55-59 Wilkin Street,
  • Mews,
  • NW5 3NN,
  • London,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Camden Town Brewery,
  • 55-59 Wilkin Street,
  • Mews,
  • NW5 3NN,
  • London,
  • UK.
  • camdentownbrewery.com

Net Contents

12 x 330ml ℮

View all Craft Beer

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Great taste

5 stars

Great taste, no hangover the following day.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here