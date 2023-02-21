We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Victoria Malaga Lager Beer 660Ml

5(6)Write a review
Product Description

  • Beer
  • Victoria Malaga is a refreshing lager with a balanced body and taste. Victoria Malaga is a light, golden colour lager beer and has a fine, sparkling, white head.Its slogan, Malaga and exquisite, defines the soul of this beer: proud to be from Malaga and carefully made with the traditional slow maturation process, with a minimum of 12 days, ensures its exquisite flavour.
  • Authentic - Genuine Import from Malaga, Spain
  • Quality - Brewed with 100% Natural Ingredients
  • Taste - Carefully made with a slow maturation process, a minimum of 12 days, ensures its exquisite flavour
  • Pack size: 660ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Barley Malt, Rice, Hops

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

Alcohol Units

3.2

ABV

4.8% vol

Country

Spain

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Malaga

Name and address

  • Cervezas Victoria 1928 S.L.,
  • Av. Velázquez, 215,
  • 29004, Málaga,
  • Spain.

Importer address

  • Damm Brewery UK Ltd.,
  • 5A Bear Lane,
  • SE1 0UH,
  • London.

Return to

  • Damm Brewery UK Ltd.,
  • 5A Bear Lane,
  • SE1 0UH,
  • London.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

66cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesFor 100 ml:
Energy186 kJ/44 kcal
Not just for the summer

5 stars

I’m not normally a lager drinker. I have the odd German or Czech lager when the weather calls for it. I bought this based on other reviews and planned to put a couple of bottles away for Christmas. I made a homemade Chilli, realised I had no beer and then remembered these were stashed in the shed at about 4 degrees Celsius. Wow. This is a quality lager. It went great with the Chilli and I reckon I’ll get a few more of these in. It’s crisp and refreshing but also flavourful. I’m not good at picking out Flávio’s won’t even attempt it. Definitely recommend this lager.

Something to discover!! A lager gem!

5 stars

It is sooooo tasty and so refreshing, I simply love it! This beer works great when you want to treat yourself to something nicer and different to your usual world lager. I love the fact that not so many people know about it as it makes me look like a proper beer expert when I offer it to my friends. Try, you wont regret!

Great new Beer to try in Tesco

5 stars

Tried it today and tastes lovely. Great flavour. I like it 👍

3 For a Jacks: Bargain !

5 stars

Delicious lager, quite smooth and very moorish. Brewed in Spain, a proper Spanish export unlike Madri which purports to be Spanish but isn't. Salud !

A great imported Spanish beer, best enjoyed ice co

5 stars

A great imported Spanish beer, best enjoyed ice cold on a warm summer day.

Great if you can get it

5 stars

I drink this when I am in Spain really surprised to find it in Tesco’s ,great tasting beer

