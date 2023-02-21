Victoria Malaga Lager Beer 660Ml

Not just for the summer
I’m not normally a lager drinker. I have the odd German or Czech lager when the weather calls for it. I bought this based on other reviews and planned to put a couple of bottles away for Christmas. I made a homemade Chilli, realised I had no beer and then remembered these were stashed in the shed at about 4 degrees Celsius. Wow. This is a quality lager. It went great with the Chilli and I reckon I’ll get a few more of these in. It’s crisp and refreshing but also flavourful. I’m not good at picking out Flávio’s won’t even attempt it. Definitely recommend this lager.
Something to discover!! A lager gem!
It is sooooo tasty and so refreshing, I simply love it! This beer works great when you want to treat yourself to something nicer and different to your usual world lager. I love the fact that not so many people know about it as it makes me look like a proper beer expert when I offer it to my friends. Try, you wont regret!
Great new Beer to try in Tesco
Tried it today and tastes lovely. Great flavour. I like it 👍
3 For a Jacks: Bargain !
Delicious lager, quite smooth and very moorish. Brewed in Spain, a proper Spanish export unlike Madri which purports to be Spanish but isn't. Salud !
A great imported Spanish beer, best enjoyed ice co
A great imported Spanish beer, best enjoyed ice cold on a warm summer day.
Great if you can get it
I drink this when I am in Spain really surprised to find it in Tesco’s ,great tasting beer