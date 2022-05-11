Carte D'or Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream 900Ml

MormsyFaded
Creamy and delicious. Roger Rabbit/ OralB please reach out to me on my twitch channel. I need to know why you hate this ice cream with such a passion.
No longer Gluten Free
The previous packaging stated that Carte D’or Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream was gluten free unlike most other flavours in their range. The new packaging states that it now may contain wheat but this is not in bold or CAPITALS as it should be in their list of ingredients.
Great product ruined
Recent change to ingredients has ruined what used to be one of the best mint ice creams out there. Real shame.
Colgate
This ice cream tastes far too much like toothpaste, still hackable though. I mean at least I can skip brushing my teeth.
All time favourite
Choc mint has always been a favourite of mine but this one has loads of chocolate chips, more or less every spoonful, very tasty with sharp taste of mint. Superb taste, great after a curry or for anytime treat.
gorgeous
finnaly managed to get my carte dor ice cream after looking everywhere for it,finally finding it in sainsburys,gorgeous,creamy ice cream,well flavoured with mint and a lovely amount of chocolate chips in it,had it with chocolate cake but going to buy some waffle cones and have it in those
Lovely
I bought this a few weeks ago. Mint Choc chip is my favourite and this did not disappoint. It tastes amazing, didnt want to share it. Will definitely recommend to friends and family. It was lovely.
Lovely
Such lovely ice cream. You can tell that it is made with good quality ingredients and it doesn't have ice crystals in it. The mint to chocolate flavour is perfect and it isn't too minty which for me is great.
So Minty!
This ice-cream was so nice. If you love chocolate and love mint you will love this. Was a favourite with the family. We had it in cones. I will definitely be buying this again. It tasted quite luxurious without the high price.