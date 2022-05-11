We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Carte D'or Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream 900Ml

Product Description

  • Mint ice cream with dark chocolate pieces (8%)
  • Carte D'Or Refreshing Mint Choc Chip Ice Cream Dessert – a much-loved classic at its best, now available in a paper tub made with 93% less plastic*. Spoil yourself, family, and friends with a moment of irresistibly smooth mint chocolate delight. The dark chocolate curls are made with Rainforest Alliance Certified Ghanaian cocoa that combines perfectly with the coolness of natural peppermint, giving our Mint Choc Chip ice cream a flavoursome and authentic taste. As well as delivering a truly delicious dessert experience, we want our impact on people and the planet to be a positive one. That's why we use Rainforest Alliance certified cocoa, supporting local farming communities to adopt sustainable agricultural practices. What's M'Or, our ice cream is now available in a responsibly sourced paper tub that is recyclable, reusable and is made with 93% less plastic*. Carte D'Or has been the expert in creating delicious desserts since our culinary beginnings in Paris. Today, we combine the finest ingredients with over 40 years of knowledge and skill to craft a truly indulgent dessert experience. Why not serve Carte D’Or Refreshing Mint Choc Chip ice cream scooped on top of a warm chocolate brownie to elevate your dessert to new extremes? This frozen dessert provides the perfect flourish to top off a special mealtime with family and friends or simply makes for an indulgent weekday after dinner treat. If you like this Carte D’Or Ice Cream Dessert, why not try our other popular flavours, including Madagascan Vanilla, Delightful Strawberry, or Indulgent Chocolate? *Compared to previous Carte D’Or packaging.
  • Carte D'Or Refreshing Mint Choc Chip Ice Cream Dessert – a delicious mint ice cream with dark chocolate pieces
  • The same great quality Carte D'Or ice cream now in a responsibly sourced, recyclable paper tub made with 93% less plastic*
  • Sustainably sourced cocoa from Ghana gives the dark chocolate pieces in our Refreshing Mint Choc Chip ice cream their rich chocolate flavour
  • The cocoa in our ice cream is Rainforest Alliance Certified – supporting local cocoa farmers in West Africa
  • Carte D'Or frozen dessert adds an extra indulgent touch to a mealtime with family and friends – try it scooped on top of a warm chocolate brownie
  • Irresistibly delicious ice cream made with high-quality, sustainably sourced cocoa – you get so much M’Or with Carte D’Or
  • Pack size: 900ML

Information

Ingredients

Reconstituted skimmed MILK, sugar, coconut fat, glucose syrup, sugar, cocoa mass¹, glucose-fructose syrup, whey solids (MILK), skimmed MILK powder or concentrate, cocoa butter¹, fructose, emulsifiers (mono- and diglycerides of fatty acids, ammonium phosphatides), stabilisers (guar gum, locust bean gum, tara gum), glucose syrup, butter oil (MILK), colour (copper complexes of chlorophyllins), fat-reduced cocoa powder¹, flavouring. May contain: wheat and nuts. ¹Rainforest Alliance Certified

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in CAPITALS

Storage

Store at -18°C

Produce of

United Kingdom

Name and address

  • Unilever UK Ltd,
  • Springfield Drive,
  • Leatherhead,
  • KT22 7GR
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Carte D'Or,
  • FREEPOST ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • National Digital Park,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

900 ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g UnpreparedPer 100ml UnpreparedPer Serving Unprepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)892 kJ473 kJ473 kJ6%
Energy (kcal)214 kcal113 kcal113 kcal0%
Fat (g)9.5 g5 g5 g7%
of which saturates (g)7.8 g4.1 g4.1 g21%
Carbohydrate (g)28 g15 g15 g6%
of which sugars (g)22 g12 g12 g13%
Protein (g)2.8 g1.5 g1.5 g3%
Salt (g)0.1 g0.05 g0.05 g1%
1 portion = 100 g e. (Pack contains 9 portions)----
View all Ice Cream Tubs

Using Product Information

53 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

MormsyFaded

5 stars

Creamy and delicious. Roger Rabbit/ OralB please reach out to me on my twitch channel. I need to know why you hate this ice cream with such a passion.

No longer Gluten Free

1 stars

The previous packaging stated that Carte D’or Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream was gluten free unlike most other flavours in their range. The new packaging states that it now may contain wheat but this is not in bold or CAPITALS as it should be in their list of ingredients.

Great product ruined

1 stars

Review from CARTE D'OR

Recent change to ingredients has ruined what used to be one of the best mint ice creams out there. Real shame.

Colgate

2 stars

Review from CARTE D'OR

This ice cream tastes far too much like toothpaste, still hackable though. I mean at least I can skip brushing my teeth.

All time favourite

5 stars

Review from CARTE D'OR

Choc mint has always been a favourite of mine but this one has loads of chocolate chips, more or less every spoonful, very tasty with sharp taste of mint. Superb taste, great after a curry or for anytime treat.

gorgeous

5 stars

Review from CARTE D'OR

finnaly managed to get my carte dor ice cream after looking everywhere for it,finally finding it in sainsburys,gorgeous,creamy ice cream,well flavoured with mint and a lovely amount of chocolate chips in it,had it with chocolate cake but going to buy some waffle cones and have it in those

Lovely

5 stars

Review from CARTE D'OR

I bought this a few weeks ago. Mint Choc chip is my favourite and this did not disappoint. It tastes amazing, didnt want to share it. Will definitely recommend to friends and family. It was lovely.

Lovely

5 stars

Review from CARTE D'OR

Such lovely ice cream. You can tell that it is made with good quality ingredients and it doesn't have ice crystals in it. The mint to chocolate flavour is perfect and it isn't too minty which for me is great.

So Minty!

5 stars

Review from CARTE D'OR

This ice-cream was so nice. If you love chocolate and love mint you will love this. Was a favourite with the family. We had it in cones. I will definitely be buying this again. It tasted quite luxurious without the high price.

1-10 of 53 reviews

