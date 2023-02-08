We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tenzing Energy Drink Raspberry & Yuzu 4X250ml

£5.00
£0.50/100ml

Product Description

  • Tenzing Energy Drink R/Berry & Yuzu 4x250ml
  • Rainforest Alliance Certified - Green Tea from Rainforest Alliance Certified™ Farms, ra.org In Further Description can we say: Tenzing is a Carbon Neutral Company. Climate Footprint of each can: 0.46kg CO2e per kg with carboncloud.com can we also include a health claim that says: Health Claim: Includes vitamin C from Acerola, which helps contribute to normal energy yielding metabolism.
  • Nice. You've just discovered the new way to energize yourself: purely from plants, low calorie and sustainable.
  • Tenzing was born from our obsession to find nature's most powerful plants. Our botanical quest led us to the pack you're holding now: our triple hit of natural caffeine, vitamin C and electrolytes with British Raspberries and zesty Yuzu. No S#!, just the power of nature in every can. Nice.
  • Natural Energy Purely from Plants
  • Energy Good for Mind, Body & Planet
  • 100% Vegan plant-based & non-GMO
  • Pack size: 1000ML

Information

Ingredients

Sparkling Water, Beet Sugar, British Raspberry Juice (2.5%) and Cloudy Lemon Juice from Concentrate (2.5%), Herbal Extracts (Yuzu, Acerola, Caffeine from Green Coffee, Green Tea*), Natural Flavourings, Electrolytes from Himalayan Rock Salt

Storage

Store in a Cool, Dry Place.

Produce of

Product of the Netherlands

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Warnings

  • Caffeine content = 1 cup of coffee.
  • High caffeine content (32mg/100ml).
  • Not recommended for children or pregnant/breastfeeding women.

Name and address

  • Manufactured for:
  • Basecamp Brews Ltd,
  • Unit 1,
  • Brooklands Court,
  • Kettering Venture Park,
  • Kettering,

Return to

  • Basecamp Brews Ltd,
  • Unit 1,
  • Brooklands Court,
  • Kettering Venture Park,
  • Kettering,
  • NN15 6FD.

Net Contents

4 x Pack

Nutrition

Typical Values(per 100ml)
Energy80kJ/19kcal
Fat0g
of which saturates0g
Carbohydrate4.5g
of which sugars4.5g
Protein0g
Salt0.1g
Vitamin C7.2mg (9% RI†)
†RI = Reference Intake-

Safety information

Caffeine content = 1 cup of coffee. High caffeine content (32mg/100ml). Not recommended for children or pregnant/breastfeeding women.

