Tenzing Energy Drink Raspberry & Yuzu 4X250ml
Product Description
- Tenzing Energy Drink R/Berry & Yuzu 4x250ml
- Rainforest Alliance Certified - Green Tea from Rainforest Alliance Certified™ Farms, ra.org In Further Description can we say: Tenzing is a Carbon Neutral Company. Climate Footprint of each can: 0.46kg CO2e per kg with carboncloud.com can we also include a health claim that says: Health Claim: Includes vitamin C from Acerola, which helps contribute to normal energy yielding metabolism.
- Nice. You've just discovered the new way to energize yourself: purely from plants, low calorie and sustainable.
- Tenzing was born from our obsession to find nature's most powerful plants. Our botanical quest led us to the pack you're holding now: our triple hit of natural caffeine, vitamin C and electrolytes with British Raspberries and zesty Yuzu. No S#!, just the power of nature in every can. Nice.
- Natural Energy Purely from Plants
- Energy Good for Mind, Body & Planet
- 100% Vegan plant-based & non-GMO
- Pack size: 1000ML
Information
Ingredients
Sparkling Water, Beet Sugar, British Raspberry Juice (2.5%) and Cloudy Lemon Juice from Concentrate (2.5%), Herbal Extracts (Yuzu, Acerola, Caffeine from Green Coffee, Green Tea*), Natural Flavourings, Electrolytes from Himalayan Rock Salt
Storage
Store in a Cool, Dry Place.
Produce of
Product of the Netherlands
Additives
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
Warnings
- Caffeine content = 1 cup of coffee.
- High caffeine content (32mg/100ml).
- Not recommended for children or pregnant/breastfeeding women.
Name and address
- Manufactured for:
- Basecamp Brews Ltd,
- Unit 1,
- Brooklands Court,
- Kettering Venture Park,
- Kettering,
Return to
Net Contents
4 x Pack
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(per 100ml)
|Energy
|80kJ/19kcal
|Fat
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|4.5g
|of which sugars
|4.5g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|0.1g
|Vitamin C
|7.2mg (9% RI†)
|†RI = Reference Intake
|-
Safety information
Caffeine content = 1 cup of coffee. High caffeine content (32mg/100ml). Not recommended for children or pregnant/breastfeeding women.
