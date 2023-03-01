Optibac Probiotics For Your Baby

Live cultures Food supplement A high-quality, liquid drops supplement especially developed for use from birth to complement the baby’s natural gut flora. Suitable for vegans, Baby Drops contains Bifidobacterium breve M-16V®, which has been scientifically researched in thousands of newborns & babies.

ESPECIALLY FOR NEWBORN BABIES & INFANTS: This Optibac Probiotics supplement is scientifically formulated to be gentle enough to be used from birth. 1 BILLION CFU: 1 billion live bacterial cultures per serving, to complement your infant's natural gut bacteria. QUALITY BACTERIA STRAINS: Optibac Probiotics Baby Drops maintains balance in the baby’s gut flora by increasing natural levels of Bifidobacteria. A VEGAN, MORE NATURAL OPTION: This Optibac Probiotics supplement is vegan, gluten free, dairy free & free from added sugar, artificial flavourings or colourings. EASY ORAL DROPS: Give 8 drops daily - either directly into the mouth*, place on the nipple or mix drops into formula, milk or food *Refrigerate if administering directly into the mouth.

At Optibac, we specialise in friendly bacteria and offer specific strains for your individual needs. We've always worked with the world's most researched strains to formulate our wide range of supplements.

Medium Chain Triglyceride Oil (Plant Source), Live Cultures: Bifidobacterium Breve M-16 V®, Emulsifier: Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids (Plant Source)

30 Servings

10ml

Recommended use Give 0.3ml (8 drops) as indicated on dropper, daily with milk/food. Mix by shaking well before use. Separation is natural. Discard original lid. Can be given directly into the mouth* or on a spoon. Alternatively mix with formula milk, expressed breast milk or cold food. Do not wash the dropper. Once opened use within 30 days. OptiBac may be used on an ongoing basis. Do not exceed the recommended daily dose.

Free From Artificial Colours

3 Years