We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Optibac Probiotics For Your Baby
image 1 of Optibac Probiotics For Your Babyimage 2 of Optibac Probiotics For Your Babyimage 3 of Optibac Probiotics For Your Baby

Optibac Probiotics For Your Baby

No ratings yet
Write a review

£15.00

£0.50/each

Vegan
Vegetarian

Live cultures Food supplementA high-quality, liquid drops supplement especially developed for use from birth to complement the baby’s natural gut flora. Suitable for vegans, Baby Drops contains Bifidobacterium breve M-16V®, which has been scientifically researched in thousands of newborns & babies.
ESPECIALLY FOR NEWBORN BABIES & INFANTS:This Optibac Probiotics supplement is scientifically formulated to be gentle enough to be used from birth.1 BILLION CFU:1 billion live bacterial cultures per serving, to complement your infant's natural gut bacteria.QUALITY BACTERIA STRAINS:Optibac Probiotics Baby Drops maintains balance in the baby’s gut flora by increasing natural levels of Bifidobacteria.A VEGAN, MORE NATURAL OPTION:This Optibac Probiotics supplement is vegan, gluten free, dairy free & free from added sugar, artificial flavourings or colourings.EASY ORAL DROPS:Give 8 drops daily - either directly into the mouth*, place on the nipple or mix drops into formula, milk or food *Refrigerate if administering directly into the mouth.
At Optibac, we specialise in friendly bacteria and offer specific strains for your individual needs.We've always worked with the world's most researched strains to formulate our wide range of supplements.
FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging, FSC® C141722
The Queen's Awards for Enterprise
No added sugars

Ingredients

Medium Chain Triglyceride Oil (Plant Source), Live Cultures: Bifidobacterium Breve M-16 V®, Emulsifier: Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids (Plant Source)

Number of uses

30 Servings

Net Contents

10ml

Preparation and Usage

Recommended useGive 0.3ml (8 drops) as indicated on dropper, daily with milk/food.Mix by shaking well before use. Separation is natural. Discard original lid.Can be given directly into the mouth* or on a spoon.Alternatively mix with formula milk, expressed breast milk or cold food. Do not wash the dropper.Once opened use within 30 days.OptiBac may be used on an ongoing basis.Do not exceed the recommended daily dose.

Additives

Free From Artificial Colours

Lower age limit

3 Years

View all Multivitamins & Supplements

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here