We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Dolce Gusto Infinissima Black Coffee Machine
image 1 of Dolce Gusto Infinissima Black Coffee Machineimage 2 of Dolce Gusto Infinissima Black Coffee Machine

Dolce Gusto Infinissima Black Coffee Machine

No ratings yet
Write a review

£56.00

£56.00/each

Dolce Gusto Infinissima Black Coffee MachineFor more information please go to www.dolce-gusto.co.uk
Delivers professional quality coffees with a thick velvety crema - thanks to its maximum 15 bar pump pressureHot & Cold Drink capability for delicious hot and cold beverages prepared with one easy move of the machine's manual leverInspired by the infinity shape, the NESCAFÉ® Dolce Gusto® Infinissima® pod coffee machine is slimline and uniquely designed to fit in any kitchen and create infinite coffee possibilities. Available in 3 colours. Infinissma is only 15.5cm (W) x 37.2cm (H) x 28.5cm (D) with 1.2L water tankPROFESSIONAL QUALITY COFFEECreate professional quality coffees with a thick velvety crema like in your local coffee shop, thanks to the machine's high-pressure system (up to 15 bar pump pressure). With our hermetically sealed pods, which preserve coffee freshness, you'll enjoy rich aromatic cups every time.Simply remove the pod holder and the machine will switch on automatically and heat up to reach the perfect temperature in 40 seconds so you don't need to wait to enjoy your coffee. Slide in your chosen pod, and with an easy move of the machine's manual level, you can prepare the perfect beverage of your choice. Hey presto, your coffee, your way every time. Because the coffee grinds stay in the pod there is virtually no cleaning either.A convenient eco-mode feature automatically switches off your NESCAFÉ® Dolce Gusto® Infinissma coffee machine after 5 minute you finished preparing your beverage, meaning this machine has an A rating in energy consumption.
OVER 45 DRINKS VARIETIES TO CHOOSE FROMWith NESCAFÉ® Dolce Gusto® and STARBUCKS® pods you can enjoy over 45 premium coffee creations, whether you like your coffee short or long, black or white. Enjoy a choice of bold Ristretto, intense Espresso, aromatic Lungo and full-bodied Americano, to frothy Cappuccino and smooth Latte Macchiato, or even hot chocolate, teas, and cold beverages.NESCAFÉ® Dolce Gusto® is a Podback member, meaning recycling options are widely available including drop off points, kerbside collection in selected location, and participating retailers, all free of charge.
Slimline design pod coffee machine 15.5cm (W) x 37.2cm (H) x 28.5cm (D) with 1.2L water tankOver 45 beverage varieties including NESCAFÉ® Dolce Gusto® or STARBUCKS® coffeesEasy to Clean - as all the coffee grinds stay in the pods there is no mess, no fussEco-mode: automatic switch-off after 5 minute. Energy consumption rating AEasy to Buy pods - available in supermarkets and full range on the NESCAFÉ® Dolce Gusto® WebshopAdjustable drip tray suitable for all cup sizesAvailable in 3 colours

View all Home Appliances

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here