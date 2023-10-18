Dolce Gusto Infinissima Black Coffee Machine For more information please go to www.dolce-gusto.co.uk

Delivers professional quality coffees with a thick velvety crema - thanks to its maximum 15 bar pump pressure Hot & Cold Drink capability for delicious hot and cold beverages prepared with one easy move of the machine's manual lever Inspired by the infinity shape, the NESCAFÉ® Dolce Gusto® Infinissima® pod coffee machine is slimline and uniquely designed to fit in any kitchen and create infinite coffee possibilities. Available in 3 colours. Infinissma is only 15.5cm (W) x 37.2cm (H) x 28.5cm (D) with 1.2L water tank PROFESSIONAL QUALITY COFFEE Create professional quality coffees with a thick velvety crema like in your local coffee shop, thanks to the machine's high-pressure system (up to 15 bar pump pressure). With our hermetically sealed pods, which preserve coffee freshness, you'll enjoy rich aromatic cups every time. Simply remove the pod holder and the machine will switch on automatically and heat up to reach the perfect temperature in 40 seconds so you don't need to wait to enjoy your coffee. Slide in your chosen pod, and with an easy move of the machine's manual level, you can prepare the perfect beverage of your choice. Hey presto, your coffee, your way every time. Because the coffee grinds stay in the pod there is virtually no cleaning either. A convenient eco-mode feature automatically switches off your NESCAFÉ® Dolce Gusto® Infinissma coffee machine after 5 minute you finished preparing your beverage, meaning this machine has an A rating in energy consumption.

OVER 45 DRINKS VARIETIES TO CHOOSE FROM With NESCAFÉ® Dolce Gusto® and STARBUCKS® pods you can enjoy over 45 premium coffee creations, whether you like your coffee short or long, black or white. Enjoy a choice of bold Ristretto, intense Espresso, aromatic Lungo and full-bodied Americano, to frothy Cappuccino and smooth Latte Macchiato, or even hot chocolate, teas, and cold beverages. NESCAFÉ® Dolce Gusto® is a Podback member, meaning recycling options are widely available including drop off points, kerbside collection in selected location, and participating retailers, all free of charge.