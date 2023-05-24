Go Play 100 Playballs

Perfect for use in our Go Play Ball pit or smaller pools. This bag of 100 balls is perfect for creative and sensory play! Whether they're diving into a ball pit or playing catch, the Go Play 100 playballs deliver hours of fun! Please note this is an assortment, if you would like a specific colour, please specify in the picker notes at checkout.

D5.8cm

Comes with a handy carry bag so when the funs all done, clean up is super easy!

Net Contents

100 x Playballs

Preparation and Usage

Suitable for ages 2yrs+ For use under adult supervision. Wipe clean only.

Lower age limit

2 Years