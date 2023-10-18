Tesco Neo Non Slip Hangers Grey 4 Pack

Convenient & easy to hang clothes prevents clothes from slipping, provide extra support for garments. These non slip hangers are ideal for lightweight clothes, T-shirts, dresses, as well as hanging heavy garments such as jackets, suits, and coats.

H21cm x W0.7cm x D40cm

Each hanger has two hooks to keep your tops & clothing accessories handy

Net Contents

4 x Hangers

Preparation and Usage