Paper Recyclable Cups 8Oz 15Pk

2(4)Write a review
Paper Recyclable Cups 8Oz 15Pk
£1.25
£0.08/each

Product Description

  • Paper Recyclable Cups 8Oz 15Pk
  • Enjoy your party with these products designed to preserve our planet. The ‘eco by Jena' range has been developed to use sustainably sourced materials which are easily recyclable at home and/or naturally biodegradable
  • 15 cups made from 100% FSC (Forestry Stewardship Council)
  • TBC - shrink-wrapped

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • Not to be used for hot drinks
4 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

I’ve only put one star because it doesn’t allow me

1 stars

I’ve only put one star because it doesn’t allow me to put none. Utterly useless, the bottom full out of my guests cups almost simultaneously and made a complete mess.

Useless. Not Fit fir Purpose.

1 stars

Useless. When Filled with water the bottom drops out. I bought 8 packs of these and some 30% of the ones used failed. All ended up in the bin. Best place for them.!!!

Great quality

5 stars

Excellent thick paper cups. Much better than drinking out of plastic.

Poor quality

1 stars

Poured a drink of juice into my cup and it started leaking very quickly before i could even finish it poor quality will not use again as had to then go to shop to spend more money to buy other cups for our camping trip

