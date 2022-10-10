Paper Recyclable Cups 8Oz 15Pk

I’ve only put one star because it doesn’t allow me
I’ve only put one star because it doesn’t allow me to put none. Utterly useless, the bottom full out of my guests cups almost simultaneously and made a complete mess.
Useless. Not Fit fir Purpose.
Useless. When Filled with water the bottom drops out. I bought 8 packs of these and some 30% of the ones used failed. All ended up in the bin. Best place for them.!!!
Great quality
Excellent thick paper cups. Much better than drinking out of plastic.
Poor quality
Poured a drink of juice into my cup and it started leaking very quickly before i could even finish it poor quality will not use again as had to then go to shop to spend more money to buy other cups for our camping trip