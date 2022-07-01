We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Eco 80 Paper Straws Striped

£ 2.00
£0.02/each

Product Description

  • Eco 80 Paper Straws Striped
  • Enjoy your party with these products designed to preserve our planet. The ‘eco by Jena' range has been developed to use sustainably sourced materials which are easily recyclable at home and/or naturally biodegradable
  • W6.1cm x D5cm x H19.8cm
  • 80 straws made from 100% FSC (Forestry Stewardship Council)

Information

Net Contents

80 x Paper Straws

Good

5 stars

Nice straws ideal size & being paper not plastic is a bonus

Better option than plastic straws. Do the job for

5 stars

Better option than plastic straws. Do the job for me.

