Paper Recyclable Cups 16Oz 8Pk

Great 5/5, these are perfect for hot or cold drinks, we use them at work every day for coffee with absolutely no leakage, but strangely they do leak almost within minutes if used for drinks that contain alcohol. These aren't party cups!
Overpriced and unsuitable
Now have to buy plastic cups by mail order. Insulting selling paper for the same price as plastic cups. The fact is they just aren't comparable. So should be priced much lower. I'm disabled and need the plastic cups. Which we reuse several times. These were not used at all & went straight into recycling. Which is a bigger waste than using plastic cups several times, then recycling. And plastic cups by mail order are much cheaper than this.
Don’t waste your money
Rubbish, even tripling up they still leaked