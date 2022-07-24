We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Paper Recyclable Cups 16Oz 8Pk

2.3(3)Write a review
Paper Recyclable Cups 16Oz 8Pk
£2.00
£0.25/each

Product Description

  • Paper Recyclable Cups 16Oz 8Pk
  • Enjoy your party with these products designed to preserve our planet. The ‘eco by Jena' range has been developed to use sustainably sourced materials which are easily recyclable at home and/or naturally biodegradable
  • 8 cups made from 100% FSC (Forestry Stewardship Council)
  • Plastic Free

Information

Warnings

  • Not to be used for hot drinks

Net Contents

8 x Cups

Safety information

Not to be used for hot drinks

3 Reviews

Average of 2.3 stars

Great 5/5, these are perfect for hot or cold drink

5 stars

Great 5/5, these are perfect for hot or cold drinks, we use them at work every day for coffee with absolutely no leakage, but strangely they do leak almost within minutes if used for drinks that contain alcohol. These aren't party cups!

Overpriced and unsuitable

1 stars

Now have to buy plastic cups by mail order. Insulting selling paper for the same price as plastic cups. The fact is they just aren't comparable. So should be priced much lower. I'm disabled and need the plastic cups. Which we reuse several times. These were not used at all & went straight into recycling. Which is a bigger waste than using plastic cups several times, then recycling. And plastic cups by mail order are much cheaper than this.

Don’t waste your money

1 stars

Rubbish, even tripling up they still leaked

