Eco Wooden Mixed Cutlery 18 Pack

Eco Wooden Mixed Cutlery 18 Pack
£2.00
£0.11/each

Product Description

  • Eco Wooden Mixed Cutlery 18 Pack
  • Enjoy your party with these products designed to preserve our planet. The ‘eco by Jena' range has been developed to use sustainably sourced materials which are easily recyclable at home and/or naturally biodegradable
  • W45cm x D43cm x H16.5cm
  • 18 pieces of hardwood cutlery made of high quality birchwood
  • Material sourced from well managed forests 100% FSC (Forestry Stewardship Council)

Information

Net Contents

18 x Wooden Mixed Cutlery

I would recommend these

5 stars

I purchased these to use on a picnic where there was some wet food no problems when wet plus good for the environment.well worth the money.

