Tower Garment Steamer

Give your clothes a fresh look using this stylish Garment Steamer. It effortlessly irons out wrinkles in your clothing, with the ceramic soleplate distributing heat evenly so your clothes look their best. The continuous steaming can last over 5 minutes, which makes it perfect when you are doing more than one item in a single session, such as a 3 piece suit or bedsheets. This garment steamer features a 2.5m power cord, which provides ample movement to help avoid restrictions around rooms with plug sockets in more awkward areas. A measuring jug and brush head attachments are also included for accurate and efficient steaming.

H27.9cm x W15.5cm x D10.8cm