Bic Intensity Colouring Pencils 12 Pack

Bic Intensity Colouring Pencils 12 Pack

£3.50

£0.29/each

Bic Intensity Colouring Pencils 12 Pack
Experience a moment of purely creative colouring with this box of 12 assorted wood-free BIC Intensity colouring pencils made in Europe for expressing your inner artist. The unique triangular barrel provides superior grip and comfort. They come in super-vibrant colours that are great for adult colouring, drawing, illustrating or just plain doodling. The 3.2 mm extra-resistant lead provides excellent coverage and the wood-free barrel is splinter-resistant. The BIC Intensity line also includes colouring felt pens, writing felt pens and permanent markers. High quality for great value.
These BIC Intensity Triangle Colouring Pencils are made in France for expressing your inner artistThe modern triangular barrel on these wood-free colouring pencils gives them superior grip and makes for super comfortable useThis box contains 12 bold colours that are great for taking a relaxing creative break anywhere inspiration strikesThe 3.2 mm extra-resistant leads provide excellent coverageMade without wood, these colouring pencils won't give you any accidental splinters if broken

