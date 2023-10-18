Bic Intensity Colouring Pencils 12 Pack

Experience a moment of purely creative colouring with this box of 12 assorted wood-free BIC Intensity colouring pencils made in Europe for expressing your inner artist. The unique triangular barrel provides superior grip and comfort. They come in super-vibrant colours that are great for adult colouring, drawing, illustrating or just plain doodling. The 3.2 mm extra-resistant lead provides excellent coverage and the wood-free barrel is splinter-resistant. The BIC Intensity line also includes colouring felt pens, writing felt pens and permanent markers. High quality for great value.