Prepared House Pepper Sauce 250G

- Lightly toasted peppercorns in a rich and creamy sauce.
- Gluten free
- Pack size: 250G
Water, Rapeseed Oil, Cream 10% (containing Buttermilk (Milk), Vegetable Oil, Emulsifiers E472b, E475, E435, E471, E433, Stabilisers E410, E407, Salt, E160a), Demi Glaze (containing Modified Food Starch, Maltodextrin, Salt, Dairy Cream Powder (Milk), Tomato Powder, Yeast Extract, Flavour Enhancer (E621), Maize Starch), Flavouring (Yeast Extract, Soya, Citric Acid, Caramel, Vinegar, Maize, Maltodextrin, Salt, Sunflower Oil, Tapioca, Glucose), Onion Powder, White Wine Powder, Acidic Regulator (Citric Acid), Colour Caramel (Sulphite), Modified Maize Starch, Black Pepper, Regulator (Acetic Acid), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate (E202)), Sodium Benzoate (E211), Stabilisers: Xanthan Gum (E415)
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold
Keep refrigerated. Store at 2° - 5°c.Do not freeze. Best Before: See top of lid.
- Preparation: Heat until piping hot and serve.
- Prephouse,
- Kilmore Road,
- Crossgar,
- BT30 9HJ.
250g
|Typical Values
|(Per 100g)
|Energy Kcal/KJ
|156/646
|Fat (g)
|13.4
|(of which saturates)
|4.7
|Carbohydrate (g)
|8.4
|(of which sugars)
|4.0
|Protein (g)
|0.97
|Salt (g)
|1.0
