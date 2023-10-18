Energizer Rechargable Headlight

Compact, comfortable, dependable, and easy to use, this rechargeable headlamp is a smart hands-free solution for any indoor or outdoor activity. Its sleek design makes it a great light for outdoor activities and its bright light output is perfect for any indoor or DIY project. This light has 3 mode options (high, low, red) and comes with a rechargeable battery and a Micro-USB charging cable, it can be recharged directly by a power bank, car charger or other USB power source once it runs out - no need to buy extra batteries. Its durable construction and an adjustable head strap makes it a versatile and dependable option.