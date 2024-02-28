Tesco Navy 750Ml Chugger Bottle

Remove all packaging and wash before first use.Rinse with warm ensure that the spout is open.WARNING! Only use for cold liquids,but do not fill with fizzy drinks.Not microwave safe or freezer safe.Not suitable for dishwasher.Hand wash only.Dont't use scourers or abrasive,this could scratch the product.store bottle with lid removed to allow parts to dry completely.Ensure that the lid is closed tightly before putting in a bag or drink could spill.Don't pull ,twist or try to remove the spout cover or it could damage the lid.Not suitable for children under 36 months.

Remove all packaging and wash before first use.Rinse with warm ensure that the spout is open.WARNING! Only use for cold liquids,but do not fill with fizzy drinks.Not microwave safe or freezer safe.Not suitable for dishwasher.Hand wash only.Dont't use scourers or abrasive,this could scratch the product.store bottle with lid removed to allow parts to dry completely.Ensure that the lid is closed tightly before putting in a bag or drink could spill.Don't pull ,twist or try to remove the spout cover or it could damage the lid.Not suitable for children under 36 months.

750ml chugger function flip lid bottle with tracker markings to ensure you are keeping hydrated throughout the day. Available in other colours!

Push button chugger bottle. Tracker markings to assist you to keep tabs on your water intake

Push button chugger bottle. Tracker markings to assist you to keep tabs on your water intake 750ml chugger function flip lid bottle with tracker markings to ensure you are keeping hydrated throughout the day. Available in other colours!

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024