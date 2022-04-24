We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Wicked Kitchen No-Turkey Roast Crown

2.7(16)Write a review
Wicked Kitchen No-Turkey Roast Crown
£5.00
£8.93/kg

1/4 of a pack

Energy
1012kJ
241kcal
12%of the reference intake
Fat
8.2g

medium

12%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.8g

low

9%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.1g

low

3%of the reference intake
Salt
0.80g

medium

13%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 756kJ / 180kcal

Product Description

  • Wheat protein roasting crown with a sage and onion stuffing, a garlic melt and bay leaves.
  • WHEAT PROTEIN Tender and juicy, savoury wheat protein crown topped with a dreamy melt, sage & onion stuffing and bay leaves. GRABBING VEG BY THE BULBS Hi, we're Derek & Chad. We're chefs and brothers who craft humble vegetables into the stuff of food legend. Everything we create is a bold marriage of delicate and punchy flavours, crunchy textures, and all with knife sharp attention to detail. We're proud graduates of the University of Common Sense who simply believe that eating more veg is good for you and good for the planet. PREPARE FOR VEG UNLEASHED This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for delivery or Click+Collect slot, please checkout by 11.45pm on 14th December. Beyond this point Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
  • Pack size: 560G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Wheat Protein (13%), Wheat Gluten (5%), Wheat Starch (3.5%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sunflower Oil, Pea Protein Isolate, Palm Oil, Onion Powder, Thickeners (Methyl Cellulose, Carrageenan), Rapeseed Oil, Flavouring, Garlic Powder, Lemon Juice, Sugar Cane Fibre, Bay Leaf, Garlic Purée, Onion, Firming Agent (Potassium Chloride), Salt, Herbs, Spices, Raising Agents (Ammonium Carbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Sea Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Iron, Barley Malt Extract, Colour (Beta-Carotene), Vitamin B12.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk and egg allergy sufferers because these allergens are present in the environment

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Remove sleeve and film lid. 200°C / Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 Chilled: 45-50 mins Cook in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Sleeve. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

560g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack (134g**)
Energy756kJ / 180kcal1012kJ / 241kcal
Fat6.1g8.2g
Saturates1.3g1.8g
Carbohydrate11.7g15.6g
Sugars2.4g3.1g
Fibre2.2g2.9g
Protein18.5g24.7g
Salt0.60g0.80g
Vitamin B120.83µg1.11µg
Iron4.7mg6.2mg
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 560g typically weighs 536g.--
View all Roasts

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

16 Reviews

Average of 2.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Very tasty

4 stars

We had this for a Sunday roast with the usual roast potatoes etc + cranberry sauce & gravy. Both myself & my husband agreed it was very tasty & the texture was good too.

Horrid texture with no flavour

1 stars

This was one of the worst meat alternatives I have tasted. It was like eating flavourless tofu a waste of money.

Great Vegetarian alternative

5 stars

Very good initiative for Vegetarians who want to be inclusive in celebrationd. Personally we are Lacto Vegetarians since birth and not interested in mock meat, but this product sort of changed our views.

Looks so realistic!

5 stars

It looks so realistic! No, it tastes nothing like turkey and yes, can do with nice sauce or some mustard to add flavour but over all quite impressed. I like the texture (it's been in the freezer for a couple of weeks then defrosted and cooked- so this might have helped) and the crunchy topping, it went down nice with roast veg 👍

Not for me.

1 stars

Not for me. I found this tasteless compared to other makes. Disappointing Christmas dinner.

REALLY disappointed - Wicked usually come up trump

1 stars

REALLY disappointed - Wicked usually come up trumps, but I'm afraid the texture of this was really rubbery... Come on Wicked; up your game for next Christmas please!

Don’t waste your money! Bland with the texture of

1 stars

Don’t waste your money! Bland with the texture of a soggy sponge 🤦‍♂️🤢🤮

Not nice

1 stars

Disappointing - was very careful about the way I cooked it - it seemed really small, it was very spongey and tasted more like sage and onion stuffing. I will be giving it a miss next year as there are so many alternatives that are far better

Best vegan roast out there!!

5 stars

Tastes great!! Needs cooking for a little longer than suggested but great texture and flavour! 👌🏼

Probably the best meat alternative we've ever had!

5 stars

Probably the best meat alternative we've ever had!! We bought one to try before we decided if we wrlere going to have this for the Christmas dinner....as soon as we ate it......we weren't straight out to buy another to keep in the freezer to make sure they weren't all sold out for Christmas. Can't wait for my dinner now!

1-10 of 16 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here