Wicked Kitchen No-Turkey Roast Crown

Very tasty
We had this for a Sunday roast with the usual roast potatoes etc + cranberry sauce & gravy. Both myself & my husband agreed it was very tasty & the texture was good too.
Horrid texture with no flavour
This was one of the worst meat alternatives I have tasted. It was like eating flavourless tofu a waste of money.
Great Vegetarian alternative
Very good initiative for Vegetarians who want to be inclusive in celebrationd. Personally we are Lacto Vegetarians since birth and not interested in mock meat, but this product sort of changed our views.
Looks so realistic!
It looks so realistic! No, it tastes nothing like turkey and yes, can do with nice sauce or some mustard to add flavour but over all quite impressed. I like the texture (it's been in the freezer for a couple of weeks then defrosted and cooked- so this might have helped) and the crunchy topping, it went down nice with roast veg 👍
Not for me.
Not for me. I found this tasteless compared to other makes. Disappointing Christmas dinner.
REALLY disappointed - Wicked usually come up trump
REALLY disappointed - Wicked usually come up trumps, but I'm afraid the texture of this was really rubbery... Come on Wicked; up your game for next Christmas please!
Don’t waste your money! Bland with the texture of
Don’t waste your money! Bland with the texture of a soggy sponge 🤦♂️🤢🤮
Not nice
Disappointing - was very careful about the way I cooked it - it seemed really small, it was very spongey and tasted more like sage and onion stuffing. I will be giving it a miss next year as there are so many alternatives that are far better
Best vegan roast out there!!
Tastes great!! Needs cooking for a little longer than suggested but great texture and flavour! 👌🏼
Probably the best meat alternative we've ever had!
Probably the best meat alternative we've ever had!! We bought one to try before we decided if we wrlere going to have this for the Christmas dinner....as soon as we ate it......we weren't straight out to buy another to keep in the freezer to make sure they weren't all sold out for Christmas. Can't wait for my dinner now!