Mallow & Marsh Orange & Milk Chocolate Marshmallows 133G
New
Product Description
- Orange Flavoured Marshmallows Coated in Milk Chocolate
- Marshmallow, but Not as You Know it
- Un-peel-ievable marshmallows
- Absolutely no palm oil
- No artificial colours or flavourings
- Pack size: 133G
- Absolutely no palm oil
Information
Ingredients
Milk Chocolate (35%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier Soya Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavouring], Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Water, Dextrose, Beef Gelatine, Humectant Glycerol, Cornflour, Natural Orange Flavouring (0.4%), Acid (Tartaric Acid), Salt, Colour: Paprika Extract, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 33.5% minimum, Milk Solids 20.5% minimum
Allergy Information
- Not suitable for customers with an allergy to Peanuts, Tree Nuts or Egg due to manufacturing processes. For allergens see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store your marshmallows in cool, dry conditions. Eat within 3 days of opening.For Best Before see bottom right of pack.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Recycling info
Card. Recyclable Carton. Recyclable Pouch. Not Recyclable
Name and address
- Manufactured for:
- Mallow & Marsh Ltd,
- Luton,
- LU2 8PF.
- Carrigbyrne House,
- Adamstown,
Return to
- Mallow & Marsh Ltd,
- Luton,
- LU2 8PF.
- Tel: +44 (0) 203 745 5023
- EU Address: Carrigbyrne House,
- Adamstown,
- Co Wexford,
- Y21 D925.
- Do you love how we whisk our marshmallows? Tell us all about it at info@mallowandmarsh.com | @mallowandmarsh or vist us at www.mallowandmarsh.com
Net Contents
133g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1677kJ/398kcal
|Fat
|12.9g
|of which saturates
|7.7g
|Carbohydrate
|67g
|of which sugars
|58g
|Protein
|7.6g
|Salt
|0.16g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.