Birds Eye Chicken Shop Hash Brown Potato Bites 500G
- Energy770kJ 184kcal9%
- Fat9.0g13%
- Saturates1.0g5%
- Sugars<0.5g<1%
- Salt0.72g12%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy As sold 100g provides:
Product Description
- Potato Bites made with freshly shredded potato, seasoned and lightly fried
- For a Sustainable Tomorrow
- Making a Difference with Responsibly Sourced and Prepared Food Every Day
- birdeye.co.uk/our-sustainable-path
- Who doesn't Love Chicken Shop Takeaway?
- Our deliciously crispy hash brown potato bites go perfectly with our Chicken Shop™ range, so now you can enjoy the full takeaway experience straight from your freezer!
- 'Birds Eye' and 'the logo shape' are trademarks of Nomad Foods Europe Limited
- Gluten Free
- No Artificial Colours, Flavours or Preservatives
- Suitable for Vegans
- Pack size: 500G
Information
Ingredients
Potatoes (87%), Sunflower Oil, Potato Starch, Dried Potatoes, Salt, Natural Flavouring, Onion Powder, Dextrose
Storage
Store in a freezer at-18°C or cooler.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: To Prepare...
Tastiest when Oven Baked Straight from The Freezer.
220°c, Fan 200°c, Gas Mark 7 18-22 Mins
Pre-heat the oven.
Place on a baking tray in the middle of the oven.
Turn over halfway through cooking.
Cook until crisp and golden yellow.
Do not overcook.
Follow recommended cooking times.
If preparing smaller quantities, reduce the cooking time.
Our potatoes vary throughout the year, so the time taken to become crisp and golden yellow may also vary.
- Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
- These instructions are guidelines only.
- Do Not refreeze after defrosting.
Number of uses
This Pack Contains 4 Portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Net Contents
500g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|As sold 100g provides:
|Per 12 Potato Bites oven baked provides:
|Energy - kJ
|641kJ
|770kJ
|- kcal
|153kcal
|184kcal
|Fat
|7.5g
|9.0g
|of which Saturates
|0.8g
|1.0g
|Carbohydrate
|18g
|22g
|of which Sugars
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Fibre
|2.3g
|2.8g
|Protein
|2.0g
|2.4g
|Salt
|0.60g
|0.72g
|This Pack Contains 4 Portions
|-
|-
