Tesco 4 Naan Wraps 340G

- Energy1113kJ 264kcal13%
- Fat5.1g7%
- Saturates0.6g3%
- Sugars2.9g3%
- Salt0.7g12%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1310kJ / 310kcal
Product Description
- 4 Plain flatbreads with kalonji seeds.
- Flame Baked Flame baked for a light, bubbly texture with aromatic kalonji seeds
- Pack size: 340G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Spirit Vinegar, Kalonji Seed, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Calcium Phosphate), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Stabiliser (Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose), Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Wheat Starch.
Allergy Information
- May contain milk. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Legal information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Storage
defrost for 2 hours in a cool, dry place Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Once opened, consume within 24 hours. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Sprinkle the bread with a little water. Place directly in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 1-2 minutes. Serve warm. Do not reheat. 200°C/ Fan 180°C / Gas 6 Ambient 1-2 mins
Grill
Instructions: Sprinkle the bread with a little water. Place under a pre-heated medium grill for 2 minutes, turning once during heating. Serve warm. Do not reheat. Ambient 2 mins
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
340g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One naan wrap (85g)
|Energy
|1310kJ / 310kcal
|1113kJ / 264kcal
|Fat
|6.0g
|5.1g
|Saturates
|0.8g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|53.8g
|45.7g
|Sugars
|3.4g
|2.9g
|Fibre
|2.9g
|2.5g
|Protein
|8.9g
|7.5g
|Salt
|0.8g
|0.7g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.