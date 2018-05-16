We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco 4 Naan Wraps 340G

£ 1.20
£0.35/100g
One naan wrap
  • Energy1113kJ 264kcal
    13%
  • Fat5.1g
    7%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars2.9g
    3%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1310kJ / 310kcal

Product Description

  • 4 Plain flatbreads with kalonji seeds.
  • Flame Baked Flame baked for a light, bubbly texture with aromatic kalonji seeds
  • Pack size: 340G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Spirit Vinegar, Kalonji Seed, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Calcium Phosphate), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Stabiliser (Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose), Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Wheat Starch.

Allergy Information

  • May contain milk. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

defrost for 2 hours in a cool, dry place Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Once opened, consume within 24 hours. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Sprinkle the bread with a little water. Place directly in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 1-2 minutes. Serve warm. Do not reheat. 200°C/ Fan 180°C / Gas 6 Ambient 1-2 mins

Grill
Instructions: Sprinkle the bread with a little water. Place under a pre-heated medium grill for 2 minutes, turning once during heating. Serve warm. Do not reheat. Ambient 2 mins

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

340g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne naan wrap (85g)
Energy1310kJ / 310kcal1113kJ / 264kcal
Fat6.0g5.1g
Saturates0.8g0.6g
Carbohydrate53.8g45.7g
Sugars3.4g2.9g
Fibre2.9g2.5g
Protein8.9g7.5g
Salt0.8g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
