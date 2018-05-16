Dr Oetker Jelly Bubbles Baking Cupcake Kit 325G

Product Description
- Vanilla Flavour Cupcake Mix with Vanilla Flavour Icing, Apricot Flavour Jelly Mix, Apple Flavour Jelly Mix and Calcium Mix (Calcium Lactate and Gluconate), Includes Cupcake Cases and Pipette
- There are plenty of bowl-licking, confetti-sprinkling, happy little moments to be had when you're creating something special (even if you make the odd slip up here or there). And that tasty treat you're in the process of whipping up? Well there's going to be joy in every slice of that too. Because those lucky people who get a bite will know it's been made with pride, passion, excitement, love, hope and care.
- So whatever someone's baking. Or why. Or even how! Dr. Oetker can guarantee that with the help of our tips, tricks and long-loved products, there's always joy in the making.
- Do the science...
- Bake your own cupcakes then learn about spherification and turning liquids into a gel.
- Get creative!
- Use the pipette to make coloured jelly Bubbles. Now decorate your cupcakes with the buttercream and the Jelly bubbles, try using both colours to create different designs.
- At Dr. Oetker, we've been pouring our heart and soul into baking for over 100 years. It all started with our handy Baking Powder measured sachets. Since then … wow! Our company has grown, grown and grown some more. Now we do it all - the flavourings, the chocolate, the icing, the decorations. Even the candles! But we're not just about providing quality ingredients. At Dr. Oetker, we believe baking brings joy on so many levels. We're here to help bakers with inspiration, recipes and handy hints too. You know, all the other stuff that goes into whipping up something wonderful.
- Mix me, drop me and pop me on
- Just add: margarine, butter, milk, egg & water
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 325G
Information
Ingredients
Vanilla Flavour Icing (Sugar, Modified Potato Starch, Flavouring), Apricot Flavour Jelly Mix (Sugar, Gelling Agent (Sodium Alginate), Colour (Carotenes), Flavouring, Maltodextrin, Colouring Food (Concentrate from Beetroot Juice)), Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)), Apple Flavour Jelly Mix (Sugar, Gelling Agent (Sodium Alginate), Flavouring, Colouring Food (Dried Chlorella)), Acidity Regulators (Calcium Lactate, Calcium Gluconate), Cupcake Mix (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Wheat Starch, Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Carbonates), Flavouring)
Allergy Information
- May also contain Egg and Milk. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Best Before End See top of pack.Store in a cool, dry place.
Preparation and Usage
- Baking Time 25 mins
- Decorating Time 10-20 mins
- This pack includes:
- Cupcake Baking Mix
- 12 x White Cupcake Cases
- Buttercream Mix
- Bubble Mix - Orange
- Bubble Mix - Green
- Calcium Mix
- Pipette
- For the cupcakes:
- 50g soft margarine (or soft butter)
- 60ml milk (4tbsp)
- 1 medium egg
- Equipment Needed:
- Cupcake tray
- Electric mixer or whisk
- large bowl
- 2 Tall jugs or beakers
- Spoons
- Hand blender
- Sieve
- For the decoration
- 65g soft butter
- Milk as required
- 440ml chilled water
Number of uses
Makes 12 cupcakes
Warnings
- A SAFETY MESSAGE: To be used under direct supervision of an adult. Read the instructions on the Activity Sheet before use, follow them and keep them to refer to when needed. Not suitable for children under 3 years old. Please use all the components as directed, do not consume the sachets separately. Wash hands before use. In case of eye contact wash out eye with plenty of water. Seek immediate medical advice if necessary.
Recycling info
Box. Recycle Sachet. Don't Recycle
Name and address
- Dr. Oetker (UK) Ltd.,
- 4600 Park Approach,
- Thorpe Park,
- Leeds,
- LS15 8GB,
- UK.
Lower age limit
3 Years
Net Contents
325g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g (as prepared**)
|per cupcake 54g (as prepared**)
|%* per cupcake
|Energy
|1364 kJ/325 kcal
|737 kJ/176 kcal
|9%
|Fat
|15 g
|8.0 g
|11%
|of which saturates
|7.9 g
|4.3 g
|22%
|Carbohydrate
|44 g
|24 g
|9%
|of which sugars
|31 g
|17 g
|19%
|Protein
|3.2 g
|1.7 g
|3%
|Salt
|0.32 g
|0.17 g
|3%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|** 190g cupcake mix, 110g vanilla flavour icing, 50g margarine, 65g butter, 1 medium egg, 60ml semi-skimmed milk, 140ml water, 10g apricot jelly mix, 10g apple jelly mix
Safety information
A SAFETY MESSAGE: To be used under direct supervision of an adult. Read the instructions on the Activity Sheet before use, follow them and keep them to refer to when needed. Not suitable for children under 3 years old. Please use all the components as directed, do not consume the sachets separately. Wash hands before use. In case of eye contact wash out eye with plenty of water. Seek immediate medical advice if necessary.
