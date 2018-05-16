Dairy Box Boxed Chocolates 326G
New
Product Description
- Assorted milk chocolatos.
- Dairy Box special selection of delicious milk chocolates, always shows me you really care
- Salted Toffee - Indulgent salted toffee flavour in a crisp milk chocolate shell
- Orange Surprise - Tangy orange flavoured truffle blended with crispy pieces
- Strawberry Kiss - Juicy strawberry flavour crème in a milk chocolate shell
- Chocolate Velvet - Luxurious velvety truffle with a drizzle of pure white chocolate
- Cookies & Crème - A delightful cookie crumb centre, wrapped in milk chocolate
- Re-Created
- Vanilla Cup - Soft vanilla with a fine crunch and a dark chocolate drop
- Hazel Smooth - Simply delicious hazelnut flavour praline
- Caramel Heart - Delicious caramel flavour centre encased in smooth milk chocolate
- Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa, Working with the Rainforest Alliance to support cocoa farmers and their communities. Find our more at ra.org
- ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
- Nutritional Compass®
- The Classic Collection
- A Delicious Assortment of Milk Chocolates
- Carefully Making Delicious Chocolates Since 1936
- Contains no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Pack size: 326G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Milk, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (from Milk), Glucose Syrup, Butterfat (from Milk), Humectant (Sorbitol), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Wheat Flour, Whole Milk Powder, Malted Wheat Flour, Coconut Oil, Cocoa Powder, Concentrated Butter (from Milk), Barley Malt, Salt, Acid (Citric Acid), Stabiliser (Invertase), Whey Protein (from Milk), Colour (Carminic Acid), Natural Vanilla Flavourings, Natural Orange Flavouring, Natural Flavourings, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 18% minimum
Allergy Information
- May contain Tree Nuts and Egg.
Storage
Store Cool and Dry
Produce of
Made in Spain
Preparation and Usage
- Know Your Servings
- 2 Chocolates = 1 Serving
Number of uses
Contains approximately 17 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.
Recycling info
Carton. Recyclable Film. Not Recyclable Insert. Recyclable Tray. Recyclable
Name and address
- PO Box 203,
- York,
- YO91 1XY.
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- Citywest Business Campus,
Return to
- Contact us Free
- www.nestle.co.uk
- UK: 0800 604 604
- ROI: 00800 6378 5385
- Dublin 24.
Net Contents
326g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 2 chocolates
|Reference Intake*
|% RI*
|Energy
|2259kJ
|462kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|541kcal
|111kcal
|2000kcal
|6%
|Fat
|31.7g
|6.5g
|70g
|9%
|of which: saturates
|17.0g
|3.5g
|20g
|18%
|Carbohydrate
|56.4g
|11.5g
|260g
|4%
|of which: sugars
|54.8g
|11.2g
|90g
|12%
|Fibre
|1.5g
|0.3g
|-
|-
|Protein
|6.8g
|1.4g
|50g
|3%
|Salt
|0.19g
|0.04g
|6g
|<1%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Contains approximately 17 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.
