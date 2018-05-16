Tesco Soleil Sun Spray Spf 50 200Ml

Product Description
- Tesco Soleil Moisturising Sun Protection Spray SPF 50
- SPF 50 HIGH. UVA 5* Ultra. 24hr Moisturising Sun Protection Lotion. Water Resistant. UVA and UVB Protection. Dermatologically Tested. Non greasy
- This light and non-greasy spray protects against sun induced skin damage. Dermatologically tested, this formula is fast absorbing and moisturising for your skin.
- Pack size: 200ML
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Octocrylene, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Glycerin, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Dibutyl Adipate, Diethylamino Hydroxybenzoyl Hexyl Benzoate, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Bis-Ethylhexyloxyphenol Methoxyphenyl Triazine, Triacontanyl PVP, VP/Hexadecene Copolymer, Tocopheryl Acetate, Acrylates/C12-22 Alkyl Methacrylate Copolymer, Dimethicone, Caprylyl Glycol, Panthenol, Phenylbenzimidazole Sulfonic Acid, Microcrystalline Cellulose, Parfum(Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal), Decylene Glycol, Acrylates Copolymer, Arginine, Galactoarabinan, Sodium Hydroxide, Coco-Glucoside, Disodium EDTA, Glyceryl Behenate, Cellulose Gum, Caprylhydroxamic Acid, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Disodium Lauryl Sulfosuccinate, Citric Acid.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place
Produce of
Produced in Germany
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well before use. Apply liberally all over the body 15 minutes prior to sun exposure and again immediately upon sun exposure. Always ensure total coverage of all sun exposed areas. Re-apply every 1-2 hours and always after swimming or towelling. For facial use, spray into hand and then apply. Replace cap after use. For optimum performance, use 8 tsps. (1tsp = approx. 24 sprays) of product per average adult: 1tsp per half leg, arm, front of body and back of body. Reduced quantity will lower level of protection.
Recycling info
Pump. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
200ml e
