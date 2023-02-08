We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Andrex Ultra Care Flushable Washlet 4X36 Wipes

Product Description

  • Andrex Ultra Care Flushable Washlet 4X36 Wipes
  • Passed both international INDA/EDANA flushability standard and the UK flushable standard 'Fine to Flush'.
  • Andrex® Ultra Care Washlets™ Moist Toilet Tissue are a uniquely designed, lightly moistened toilet tissue. Enriched with a unique lotion for unbeatable soothing care for skin. They are safe to flush down your toilet as they have passed both international INDA/EDANA flushability standards and also the UK flushable standard 'Fine to Flush'. In addition, they are made from 30% recycled packaging and are 100% recyclable. Use alongside your regular Andrex® toilet tissue to leave you feeling cleaner and fresher.
  • 4 x Single packs of 36 sheets
  • Unbeatable soothing care for skin
  • 100% plastic free & biodegradable sheets
  • Enriched with a unique lotion
  • Pack size: 144SHT

Information

Name and address

  • Kimberly-Clark Limited,
  • Walton Oaks,
  • Dorking,
  • Tadworth,
  • KT20 7NS.

Return to

  • Consumer Services
  • ASKGTT16,
  • Walton Oaks,
  • Dorking,
  • Tadworth,
  • KT20 7NS.
  • Or call us on: Freephone 0800 626 008 (UK) 1800 626 008 (ROI) quoting the number printed on the inside of the core.

Net Contents

4 x Packs

2 Reviews

Not flushable, you just can't see them any more

1 stars

Stop selling wipes as "flushable" - they cause fatbergs.

great quality and scent

5 stars

great quality and scent

