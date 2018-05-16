We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco 4 Rosemary & Sea Salt Focaccia 200G

Tesco 4 Rosemary & Sea Salt Focaccia 200G
£ 1.20
£0.60/100g
One focaccia
  • Energy632kJ 150kcal
    8%
  • Fat5.0g
    7%
  • Saturates2.2g
    11%
  • Sugars1.6g
    2%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1264kJ / 301kcal

Product Description

  • 4 Rosemary and sea salt focaccia with extra virgin olive oil (4.5%).
  • Hand finished Topped with fragrant rosemary, sea salt and extra virgin olive oil (4.5%)
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Wheat Fibre, Fermented Wheat Flour, Yeast, Rosemary (1%), Sea Salt (1%), Malt Vinegar (Barley), Modified Maize Starch, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Sunflower Oil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. For best quality, do not refrigerate. Once opened, consume within 24 hours. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 6-8 mins. Place directly on to the middle shelf of the pre-heated oven. Do not reheat Not suitable for microwave heating. Cook to a golden yellow colour.

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served warm

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne focaccia (50g)
Energy1264kJ / 301kcal632kJ / 150kcal
Fat9.9g5.0g
Saturates4.3g2.2g
Carbohydrate40.7g20.4g
Sugars3.1g1.6g
Fibre4.9g2.5g
Protein9.8g4.9g
Salt1.2g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
