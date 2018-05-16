Tesco 4 Rosemary & Sea Salt Focaccia 200G

- Energy632kJ 150kcal8%
- Fat5.0g7%
- Saturates2.2g11%
- Sugars1.6g2%
- Salt0.6g10%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1264kJ / 301kcal
Product Description
- 4 Rosemary and sea salt focaccia with extra virgin olive oil (4.5%).
- Hand finished Topped with fragrant rosemary, sea salt and extra virgin olive oil (4.5%)
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Wheat Fibre, Fermented Wheat Flour, Yeast, Rosemary (1%), Sea Salt (1%), Malt Vinegar (Barley), Modified Maize Starch, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Sunflower Oil.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Legal information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Storage
Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. For best quality, do not refrigerate. Once opened, consume within 24 hours. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 6-8 mins. Place directly on to the middle shelf of the pre-heated oven. Do not reheat Not suitable for microwave heating. Cook to a golden yellow colour.
Preparation and Usage
Best served warm
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Net Contents
200g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One focaccia (50g)
|Energy
|1264kJ / 301kcal
|632kJ / 150kcal
|Fat
|9.9g
|5.0g
|Saturates
|4.3g
|2.2g
|Carbohydrate
|40.7g
|20.4g
|Sugars
|3.1g
|1.6g
|Fibre
|4.9g
|2.5g
|Protein
|9.8g
|4.9g
|Salt
|1.2g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
