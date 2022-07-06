Tesco Finest Lemon Curd Yogurt 150G

I buy one every week I love lemon Gala and Braebu
I buy one every week I love lemon Gala and Braeburn apples are the best I like my pears and raspberries I wish there was a longer life on the raspberries
Good product
These yoghurts are all delicious. Thick and very creamy. Love most of the flavours
Sends a burst of moisture to your mouth
Very creamy but no definite flavour, but very nice if you want to add your own fruit to it.
Lovely tarty lemon curd
Excellent superior quality yoghurt! True,true taste of tart lemon curd. Just gorgeous! Bigger pots please!
Delicious!
Delicious. Will buy it when I need a treat to keep me away from chocolate. Quite sweet though.
I love these yogurts exactly what it says thick an
I love these yogurts exactly what it says thick and creamy and a lovely choice of flavours
These yogurts along with the fudge are the best ev
These yogurts along with the fudge are the best ever. They are smooth and tasty and good value too. There are no other yogurts that I have tried that taste as good.
there is not enough STARS should be 10
there is not enough STARS should be 10
Delicious!!!
Delicious!!!
Nice lemon taste
Smooth and not over lemony great as a pud after a meal