We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Lemon Curd Yogurt 150G

4.5(25)Write a review
Tesco Finest Lemon Curd Yogurt 150G
£ 0.70
£0.47/100g
Clubcard Price

Each pot (150g)

Energy
996kJ
238kcal
12%of the reference intake
Fat
11.3g

medium

16%of the reference intake
Saturates
7.3g

high

37%of the reference intake
Sugars
26.9g

medium

30%of the reference intake
Salt
0.15g

low

3%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 664kJ / 158kcal

Product Description

  • Lemon curd yogurt.
  • Made with West Country milk by a family owned dairy
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Yogurt (Milk), Lemon Curd (24%) [Sugar, Water, Butter (Milk), Pasteurised Egg, Lemon Juice, Cornflour, Flavouring, Lemon Oil, Salt, Colour (Lutein)], Sugar.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.

Produce of

Made using British milk.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g e

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gEach pot (150g)
Energy664kJ / 158kcal996kJ / 238kcal
Fat7.5g11.3g
Saturates4.9g7.3g
Carbohydrate19.9g29.9g
Sugars17.9g26.9g
Fibre0.4g0.6g
Protein2.6g3.9g
Salt0.10g0.15g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
View all Indulgent Yoghurts & Dairy Desserts

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

25 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

I buy one every week I love lemon Gala and Braebu

5 stars

I buy one every week I love lemon Gala and Braeburn apples are the best I like my pears and raspberries I wish there was a longer life on the raspberries

Good product

5 stars

These yoghurts are all delicious. Thick and very creamy. Love most of the flavours

Sends a burst of moisture to your mouth

4 stars

Very creamy but no definite flavour, but very nice if you want to add your own fruit to it.

Lovely tarty lemon curd

5 stars

Excellent superior quality yoghurt! True,true taste of tart lemon curd. Just gorgeous! Bigger pots please!

Delicious!

5 stars

Delicious. Will buy it when I need a treat to keep me away from chocolate. Quite sweet though.

I love these yogurts exactly what it says thick an

5 stars

I love these yogurts exactly what it says thick and creamy and a lovely choice of flavours

These yogurts along with the fudge are the best ev

5 stars

These yogurts along with the fudge are the best ever. They are smooth and tasty and good value too. There are no other yogurts that I have tried that taste as good.

there is not enough STARS should be 10

5 stars

there is not enough STARS should be 10

Delicious!!!

5 stars

Delicious!!!

Nice lemon taste

5 stars

Smooth and not over lemony great as a pud after a meal

1-10 of 25 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here