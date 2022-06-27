We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Pukka Microwave Chicken & Bacon Pie 2 Pack

Pukka Microwave Chicken & Bacon Pie 2 Pack
Product Description

  • Tender pieces of chicken, smoked diced bacon, with a creamy sauce in a baked shortcrust pastry sauce.
  • Tasty, Crisp & Filling in Only 4 Mins

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine), Shortening (contains: Palm & Rapeseed Fats & Oils), Chicken (11%) (contains: Chicken, Modified Maize Starch, Salt), Smoked Diced Bacon (10%) (contains: Pork, Water, Salt, Antioxidant: Sodium Ascorbate, Preservative: Sodium Nitrite), Water, Onion, Double Cream (3%) (Milk), Modified Maize Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Chicken Stock, Garlic Puree, Salt, Flavour Enhancer: Monosodium Glutamate, Parsley, Black Pepper, White Pepper, Wheat Protein

Allergy Information

  • May also contain (traces of): Barley Soya. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep FrozenStore below -18°C. Do not refreeze after thawing. Best before and frozen on dates: see front of box.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove the outer packaging but leave the pie in its container. For best results heat one pie at a time in the centre of the microwave. These are only guidelines as appliances may vary. Always check food has been heated throughout before serving. Do not re-heat.

Oven cook
Instructions: Pre-heated Fan Assisted/Gas Oven
This pie tastes as good heated in an oven (but you will have to wait longer!).
Place pie on a baking tray. Heat for 50 minutes at 180°C / gas mark 6 (do not exceed 200°C).
Adjust times according to your particular oven (conventional ovens may take longer than fan assisted ovens).

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Warnings

  • Whilst due care is taken in the preparation of this product, it may contain bones.

Recycling info

Carton. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Pukka Pies Ltd,
  • The Halfcroft,
  • Syston,
  • Leicester,
  • LEZ 1LD.

Return to

  • Pukka Pies Ltd,
  • The Halfcroft,
  • Syston,
  • Leicester,
  • LEZ 1LD.
  • For European customers please contact:
  • 38 Upper Mount Street,
  • Dublin 2,
  • D02 PR89.
  • www.pukkapies.co.uk

Net Contents

2 x Pies

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAmount per 100gAmount per Pie
Energy1391kj/333kcal2753kj/661kcal
Fat20.7g41.1g
of which Saturates7.4g14.6g
Carbohydrates25.7g50.8g
of which Sugars0.8g1.6g
Fibre1.5g3.0g
Protein10.3g20.4g
Salt1.06g2.10g

Safety information

Whilst due care is taken in the preparation of this product, it may contain bones.

very nice n tasty just love them :)

5 stars

very nice n tasty just love them :)

Good quality product, most pies that are microwave

5 stars

Good quality product, most pies that are microwaved come out soggy and mushy ,these pies come out with the crust nice and crispy.

Great product

5 stars

Very good quality, handy to just heat up in the microwave. Have bought 2 more packets since

these are so good as microwavable

5 stars

these are so good as microwavable

They were very good and tasty and we enjoyed them

5 stars

They were very good and tasty and we enjoyed them

WELL BELOW STANDARD FOR PUKKA

2 stars

IVE BEEN BUYING THESE FOR YEARS AND SADLY THE STANDARD HAS DROPPED DRAMATICALLY OVER TIME, SUCH A SHAME AS PUKKA WAS ALWA\YS NUMBER ONE ON MY SHOPPING LIST FOR PIES, AND I AM NOT ALONE ON THIS REVIEW, JUST HOPE THE MANUFACTURERS START TO GET A GRIP........

Rubbish

1 stars

Dry, tasteless pies... really, just taste of pastry, UGH!!

Not rated at all with this family, the worst of th

1 stars

Not rated at all with this family, the worst of the range. Lots of grizzle in the pies we had.

Very tasty but would like you to stock more flavo

5 stars

Very tasty but would like you to stock more flavours I eat one or two every day

