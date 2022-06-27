Pukka Microwave Chicken & Bacon Pie 2 Pack

very nice n tasty just love them :)
very nice n tasty just love them :)
Good quality product, most pies that are microwave
Good quality product, most pies that are microwaved come out soggy and mushy ,these pies come out with the crust nice and crispy.
Great product
Very good quality, handy to just heat up in the microwave. Have bought 2 more packets since
these are so good as microwavable
these are so good as microwavable
They were very good and tasty and we enjoyed them
They were very good and tasty and we enjoyed them
WELL BELOW STANDARD FOR PUKKA
IVE BEEN BUYING THESE FOR YEARS AND SADLY THE STANDARD HAS DROPPED DRAMATICALLY OVER TIME, SUCH A SHAME AS PUKKA WAS ALWA\YS NUMBER ONE ON MY SHOPPING LIST FOR PIES, AND I AM NOT ALONE ON THIS REVIEW, JUST HOPE THE MANUFACTURERS START TO GET A GRIP........
Rubbish
Dry, tasteless pies... really, just taste of pastry, UGH!!
Not rated at all with this family, the worst of th
Not rated at all with this family, the worst of the range. Lots of grizzle in the pies we had.
Very tasty but would like you to stock more flavo
Very tasty but would like you to stock more flavours I eat one or two every day