We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Plant Chef Meat Free Lasagne 450G

4(5)Write a review
Tesco Plant Chef Meat Free Lasagne 450G

This product's currently out of stock

Rest of shelf

This product's currently out of stock

Each pack (427g**)

Energy
1981kJ
472kcal
24%of the reference intake
Fat
17.0g

medium

24%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.5g

low

18%of the reference intake
Sugars
12.4g

low

14%of the reference intake
Salt
2.18g

high

36%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 464kJ / 111kcal

Product Description

  • Pasta layered between tomato, soya mince and red wine sauce, topped with soya-based béchamel sauce and coconut oil and oat alternative to cheese.
  • The Plant Chef Derek Sarno is the culinary talent transforming crowd pleasing classics into 100% plant based dishes with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch.
  • SOYA PROTEIN mince in rich tomato sauce and soya based béchamel.
  • Pack size: 450G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Tomato, Pasta [Durum Wheat Semolina, Water], Rehydrated Soya Protein Concentrate, Onion, Red Wine, Carrot, Tomato Paste, Celery, Mushroom, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Coconut Oil and Oat Alternative to Cheese [Water, Modified Potato Starch, Coconut Oil, Oat Fibre, Yeast Extract, Salt, Maize Starch, Thickeners (Carrageenan, Guar Gum), Flavouring, Modified Maize Starch, Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Sodium Lactate), Calcium Supplement (Tricalcium Citrate), Colour (Beta-Carotene from Blakeslea trispora)], Red Wine Vinegar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sundried Tomatoes, Yeast Extract, Soya Bean, Rapeseed Oil, Demerara Sugar, Basil, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Coconut Oil, Oregano, Palm Oil, Parsley, Sugar, Rosemary, Oat Fibre, Black Pepper, Modified Potato Starch, Potato Maltodextrin, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Sodium Lactate, Sodium Citrate), Gram Flour, Maize Starch, Thickeners (Carrageenan, Guar Gum), Nutmeg, Garlic Powder, Oregano Powder, Modified Tapioca Starch, White Pepper, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Maize Maltodextrin, Clove, Flavouring, Stabiliser (Acacia Gum), Modified Maize Starch, Garlic, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 190, 170, 5
Time: 30 mins
Remove sleeve and film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Temperature: 190, 170, 5
Time: 40 mins
Remove sleeve and film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

450g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (427g**)
Energy464kJ / 111kcal1981kJ / 472kcal
Fat4.0g17.0g
Saturates0.8g3.5g
Carbohydrate12.9g55.1g
Sugars2.9g12.4g
Fibre1.7g7.1g
Protein4.9g21.0g
Salt0.51g2.18g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
** When heated according to instructions 450g typically weighs 427g.--
View all Ready Meals

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

5 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Really tasty, a great alternative to the tradition

4 stars

Really tasty, a great alternative to the traditional meat based lasagna

Yummy vegan lasagna when don't feel like cooking

5 stars

This is my go-to vegan lasagna ready meal. It's really tasty and easy when you've had a long day and just want something filling and yummy. I enjoy it with oven chips and Tesco's cheap garlic baguettes which are vegan too.

Very nice

4 stars

Very tasty. Says unsuitable for microwaves, but it was absolutely fine. Will be buying again

Great vegan lasagne

4 stars

Good quality. My vegan daughter’s preferred choice of all shop bought lasagnes.

Possibly would buy again

3 stars

Lasagne was quite filling but not too good on taste - added ketchup

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here