Tesco Plant Chef Meat Free Lasagne 450G

Really tasty, a great alternative to the traditional meat based lasagna
Yummy vegan lasagna when don't feel like cooking
This is my go-to vegan lasagna ready meal. It's really tasty and easy when you've had a long day and just want something filling and yummy. I enjoy it with oven chips and Tesco's cheap garlic baguettes which are vegan too.
Very nice
Very tasty. Says unsuitable for microwaves, but it was absolutely fine. Will be buying again
Great vegan lasagne
Good quality. My vegan daughter’s preferred choice of all shop bought lasagnes.
Possibly would buy again
Lasagne was quite filling but not too good on taste - added ketchup