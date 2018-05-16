Piccolo Cooking Classic Tomato Pasta Sauce 120G

Product Description
- A textured sauce blend of organic tomatoes, sweet potato & red peppers.
- We donate 10% of profits to charities supporting local families
- LBP - LOVEDBYPARENTS
- lovedbyparents.com
- 2 of 5 a day†
- † Based on NHS guidelines on fruit & veg portion size for children.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- EU Organic - ES-ECO-020-CV, EU/Non EU Agriculture, Non-UK Agriculture
- Why not re-use your tub to store Piccolo snacks?
- Organic
- Packed with Veg
- Made for Babies
- With a Hint of Basil
- Perfect for Weaning
- Gluten free
- No added salt or sugar
- Suitable for vegans
- LBP - Winner Best Organic Baby Food Range - Platinum 2022
- Pack size: 120G
- No added salt or sugar
Information
Ingredients
Tomato Passata* 43%, Carrots* 30%, Sweet Potato* 11%, Red Peppers* 5%, Water, Onions* 4%, Extra Virgin Olive Oil* 2%, Basil* 0.1%, Garlic Powder* <0.1%, * Organic
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 24 hours.
Preparation and Usage
- To serve: Simply stir sauce into your choice of warm, freshly cooked pasta.
- Best stirred through pasta
- Also Try with
- Vegetables, chicken, fish, meat, grains
Warnings
- Warning: The plastic film could be a potential choking hazard. If the pot looks damaged or inflated do not feed and return the pot to the address above.
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Lid. Recycle Pot. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle
Name and address
- Manufactured for:
- Piccolo Foods Europe SRL,
- Via Vittorio Veneto 65,
- 33100 Udine,
- Italy.
Importer address
- Piccolo Foods Ltd,
- 582 Honeypot Lane,
- Stanmore,
- HA7 1JS,
- England.
Return to
- Piccolo Foods Ltd,
- 582 Honeypot Lane,
- Stanmore,
- HA7 1JS,
- England.
- WWW.MYLITTLEPICCOLO.COM
Lower age limit
6 Months
Net Contents
120g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy (kJ/kcal
|239/57
|Fat (g)
|2.3
|of which saturates (g)
|0.3
|Carbohydrate (g)
|7.1
|of which sugars (g)*
|5.0
|Fibre (g)
|1.9
|Protein (g)
|1.2
|Salt (g)*
|0.07
|*Only naturally occurring sugars and salt
|-
Safety information
Warning: The plastic film could be a potential choking hazard. If the pot looks damaged or inflated do not feed and return the pot to the address above.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.