Piccolo Cooking Classic Tomato Pasta Sauce 120G


£1.70
£14.17/kg

Product Description

  • A textured sauce blend of organic tomatoes, sweet potato & red peppers.
  • We donate 10% of profits to charities supporting local families
  • LBP - LOVEDBYPARENTS
  • lovedbyparents.com
  • 2 of 5 a day†
  • † Based on NHS guidelines on fruit & veg portion size for children.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • EU Organic - ES-ECO-020-CV, EU/Non EU Agriculture, Non-UK Agriculture
  • Why not re-use your tub to store Piccolo snacks?
  • Organic
  • Packed with Veg
  • Made for Babies
  • With a Hint of Basil
  • Perfect for Weaning
  • Gluten free
  • No added salt or sugar
  • Suitable for vegans
  • LBP - Winner Best Organic Baby Food Range - Platinum 2022
  • Pack size: 120G
  

Information

Ingredients

Tomato Passata* 43%, Carrots* 30%, Sweet Potato* 11%, Red Peppers* 5%, Water, Onions* 4%, Extra Virgin Olive Oil* 2%, Basil* 0.1%, Garlic Powder* <0.1%, * Organic

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 24 hours.

Preparation and Usage

  • To serve: Simply stir sauce into your choice of warm, freshly cooked pasta.
  • Best stirred through pasta
  • Also Try with
  • Vegetables, chicken, fish, meat, grains

Warnings

  • Warning: The plastic film could be a potential choking hazard. If the pot looks damaged or inflated do not feed and return the pot to the address above.

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Lid. Recycle Pot. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle

Name and address

  • Manufactured for:
  • Piccolo Foods Europe SRL,
  • Via Vittorio Veneto 65,
  • 33100 Udine,
  • Italy.

Importer address

  • Piccolo Foods Ltd,
  • 582 Honeypot Lane,
  • Stanmore,
  • HA7 1JS,
  • England.

Return to

  • Piccolo Foods Ltd,
  • 582 Honeypot Lane,
  • Stanmore,
  • HA7 1JS,
  • England.
  • WWW.MYLITTLEPICCOLO.COM

Lower age limit

6 Months

Net Contents

120g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy (kJ/kcal239/57
Fat (g)2.3
of which saturates (g)0.3
Carbohydrate (g)7.1
of which sugars (g)*5.0
Fibre (g)1.9
Protein (g)1.2
Salt (g)*0.07
*Only naturally occurring sugars and salt-

Safety information



