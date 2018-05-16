We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Naked Without The Oink Bacon 150G

Naked Without The Oink Bacon 150G
£ 2.50
£16.67/kg

New

2 uncooked rashers (30g) provides:
  • Energy269kJ 65kcal
    3%
  • Fat3.6g
    5%
  • Saturates0.5g
    2%
  • Sugars0.2g
    <1%
  • Salt0.69g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 898kJ

Product Description

  • 10 Plant-Based Bacon Rashers
  • Online record:
  • Foundation-earth.org/FB45
  • Foundation-earth.org is a non profit organisation, giving you the tools to buy more sustainably
  • Find our more and see our full range at finnebrogue.com/naked
  • The naked® truth
  • We believe in producing gorgeous food which is good for you and good for the planet...
  • ...So we looked at what was wrong with veggie bacon to figure out how to make it the best it can be.
  • There really is nothing like the taste and smell of proper bacon ~ but these delicious rashers are made without the oink so absolutely everyone can be part of that special bacon eating experience.
  • It's not quite the same as the real thing, but we think it's getting there ~ and amazingly it's...
  • We started the biggest breakfast revolution in a generation by making bacon without nitrites - and now we have made it without the oink too.
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C001775, www.fsc.org
  • Made without Pork
  • High in protein
  • A source of vitamin B12, iron & zinc
  • Made without any soya
  • Made Without Nitrites or Any Other Nasties
  • Suitable for vegetarians & vegans
  • Pack size: 150G
  
  

Information

Ingredients

Water, Wheat & Pea Protein (Gluten), Sunflower Oil, Thickeners: Methyl Cellulose, Carrageenan: Potato Protein, Potato Starch, Flavourings, Sea Salt, Yeast Extract, Smoke Flavouring, Barley Malt Extract, Maltodextrin, Iron Pyrophosphate, Zinc Oxide, Vitamin B12, Plant & Fruit Concentrate

Allergy Information

  • For allergens: see ingredients in bold

Storage

For use by date see front of packKeep refrigerated 0-5°C Suitable for freezing Freeze by use by date and use within one month. Defrost thoroughly in a fridge before cooking and use within 24 hours. Do not re-freeze.

Cooking Instructions

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Always cook naked bacon never cook bacon naked!
Before cooking remove all packaging. For best results
Preheat a little oil in a frying pan. Once the oil is hot add the rashers and fry over a medium heat. Turn occasionally during cooking until crisp. Drain well and serve immediately. This is a guide only. Check product is cooked & piping hot throughout. Do not reheat. Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled Tray. Plastic - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Made by:
  • Finnebrogue Artisan,
  • Down Business Park,
  • 46 Belfast Road,
  • Downpatrick,
  • BT30 9UP.

Return to

  • Finnebrogue Artisan,
  • Down Business Park,
  • 46 Belfast Road,
  • Downpatrick,
  • BT30 9UP.
  • 2 Ely Place,
  • St Peter's,
  • Dublin,
  • D02 FR58.
  • To find out more about Finnebrogue Artisan visit our website: finnebrogue.com

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesCooked Bacon per 100gper Serving
Energy898kJ
-215kcal
Fat12.1g
of which saturates1.5g
Carbohydrate10.6g
of which sugars0.8g
Fibre2.8g
Protein14.6g
Salt2.30g
Vitamin B121.0µg (41%)*
Iron55.5mg (39.7%)*
Zinc42.3mg (30.2%)*
Carbon (CO^2 eq)110g
Water Usage (L eq)300L
Water Pollution (PO43 eq)0.31g
Biodiversity (SLI)0.0060
*NRV% - Nutrient Reference Values of an average adult--
Ecological Impact--
