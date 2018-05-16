Naked Without The Oink Bacon 150G
New
- Energy269kJ 65kcal3%
- Fat3.6g5%
- Saturates0.5g2%
- Sugars0.2g<1%
- Salt0.69g12%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 898kJ
Product Description
- 10 Plant-Based Bacon Rashers
- Online record:
- Foundation-earth.org/FB45
- Foundation-earth.org is a non profit organisation, giving you the tools to buy more sustainably
- Find our more and see our full range at finnebrogue.com/naked
- The naked® truth
- We believe in producing gorgeous food which is good for you and good for the planet...
- ...So we looked at what was wrong with veggie bacon to figure out how to make it the best it can be.
- There really is nothing like the taste and smell of proper bacon ~ but these delicious rashers are made without the oink so absolutely everyone can be part of that special bacon eating experience.
- It's not quite the same as the real thing, but we think it's getting there ~ and amazingly it's...
- We started the biggest breakfast revolution in a generation by making bacon without nitrites - and now we have made it without the oink too.
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C001775, www.fsc.org
- Made without Pork
- High in protein
- A source of vitamin B12, iron & zinc
- Made without any soya
- Made Without Nitrites or Any Other Nasties
- Suitable for vegetarians & vegans
- Pack size: 150G
- High in protein
- Source of vitamin B12, iron & zinc
Information
Ingredients
Water, Wheat & Pea Protein (Gluten), Sunflower Oil, Thickeners: Methyl Cellulose, Carrageenan: Potato Protein, Potato Starch, Flavourings, Sea Salt, Yeast Extract, Smoke Flavouring, Barley Malt Extract, Maltodextrin, Iron Pyrophosphate, Zinc Oxide, Vitamin B12, Plant & Fruit Concentrate
Allergy Information
- For allergens: see ingredients in bold
Storage
For use by date see front of packKeep refrigerated 0-5°C Suitable for freezing Freeze by use by date and use within one month. Defrost thoroughly in a fridge before cooking and use within 24 hours. Do not re-freeze.
Cooking Instructions
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Always cook naked bacon never cook bacon naked!
Before cooking remove all packaging. For best results
Preheat a little oil in a frying pan. Once the oil is hot add the rashers and fry over a medium heat. Turn occasionally during cooking until crisp. Drain well and serve immediately. This is a guide only. Check product is cooked & piping hot throughout. Do not reheat. Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Number of uses
5 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled Tray. Plastic - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Made by:
- Finnebrogue Artisan,
- Down Business Park,
- 46 Belfast Road,
- Downpatrick,
- BT30 9UP.
Return to
- Finnebrogue Artisan,
- Down Business Park,
- 46 Belfast Road,
- Downpatrick,
- BT30 9UP.
- 2 Ely Place,
- St Peter's,
- Dublin,
- D02 FR58.
- To find out more about Finnebrogue Artisan visit our website: finnebrogue.com
Net Contents
150g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Cooked Bacon per 100g
|per Serving
|Energy
|898kJ
|-
|215kcal
|Fat
|12.1g
|of which saturates
|1.5g
|Carbohydrate
|10.6g
|of which sugars
|0.8g
|Fibre
|2.8g
|Protein
|14.6g
|Salt
|2.30g
|Vitamin B12
|1.0µg (41%)*
|Iron
|55.5mg (39.7%)*
|Zinc
|42.3mg (30.2%)*
|Carbon (CO^2 eq)
|110g
|Water Usage (L eq)
|300L
|Water Pollution (PO43 eq)
|0.31g
|Biodiversity (SLI)
|0.0060
|*NRV% - Nutrient Reference Values of an average adult
|-
|-
|Ecological Impact
|-
|-
