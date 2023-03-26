Nivea Energy Micellar Water Vitamin C 400Ml

Nivea Energy Micellar Water Vit C 400ml

Suitable for all skin types, NIVEA Micellar Water Energising removes make-up, cleanses, hydrates and revitalises the skin without leaving any residue. The energising formula with Amino Acid Complex and 3X Anti-Oxidants, containing Vitamin C, Vitamin B3 and Cranberry extract, is enriched with cleansing Micelles and gentle Amino Acids. It effectively removes your make-up, impurities and dirt, no rubbing is needed. Our Micellar Water is perfume free and dermatologically and ophthalmologically tested. With more than 130 years of experience, NIVEA is a market leader in the global skincare industry. Our researchers work extensively to provide high-quality, dermatologically-tested products to suit your skin needs. At NIVEA, we care for the planet as much as we do for your skin and are dedicated to sustainability by using recycled plastic and creating biodegradable formulas: NIVEA Micellar Water Energising for all skin types.

Energising formula with Amino Acid Complex + 3X Anti-Oxidants Enriched with cleansing Micelles and gentle Amino Acids NIVEA Micellar Water is perfume free and dermatologically and ophthalmologically tested, so it can be safely used on the face, eyes and lips Effectively removes make-up, impurities and dirt, no rubbing needed Gently cleansing, hydrates and revitalises the skin, leaving 0% residues NIVEA has over 130 years of skincare expertise, developing innovative products for different skin types

Pack size: 400ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Poloxamer 184, Arginine HCL, Glycine, Niacinamide, Sodium Hyaluronate, Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate, Vaccinium Macrocarpon Fruit Juice, Citrus Sinensis Fruit Extract, Glycerin, Decyl Glucoside, Sodium Cocoamphoacetate, Disodium Cocoyl Glutamate, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Propylene Glycol, Sodium Chloride, Citric Acid, Trisodium EDTA, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate

Produce of

Made in Germany

Net Contents

400ml ℮